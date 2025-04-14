Inter Miami CF II Prepares to Face In-State Rivals Orlando City B at IMG Academy

April 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II (1W-3L-1D, 4 points) gears up to take on in-state rivals Orlando City B (3W-1L-1D, 11 points) on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET in what promises to be an electric edition of the Florida derby.

Although Inter Miami II will be the designated home side, the match will take place at IMG Academy Stadium in Bradenton, Florida.

Where to Watch

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Orlando City B have faced each other on 11 occasions, more times than any other opponent. The last meeting between the two ended in a 1-1 draw with the opposition taking the two points in the penalty shootout back in the summer of the 2024 season.

Inter Miami II holds the historical edge in the series, boasting five wins in regulation, two draws (including one shootout victory), and three losses.

Scouting Report

Currently second in the Eastern Conference, Orlando City B enters the match in strong form, having collected 11 points from their first five matches. The visitors will be led by dynamic winger Shak Mohammed, who tops their scoring chart with three goals and remains a key threat in the final third.

