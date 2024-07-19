FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 2 Battle in Second Match of Three Season Meetings Sunday Night

July 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and Columbus Crew 2 square off for the second time this season in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, July 21, at Historic Crew Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue will look to pick up their second win of the season against Crew 2 following a 1-0 win at Lower.com Field on May 12.

The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at COLUMBUS CREW 2 - SUNDAY, JULY 21, 2024 - 6 P.M. ET - HISTORIC CREW STADIUM

THE LAST MEETING

FC Cincinnati 2 cruised in the previous meeting with Crew 2 the day after FC Cincinnati defeated Columbus Crew in the first 'Hell is Real' meeting of the year. Stefan Chirila found the back of the net for the match's lone goal, which the Orange and Blue controlled from start to finish. FCC 2 outshot Crew 2, 17-8, and held Columbus to just one shot on goal.

With the win, FC Cincinnati 2 earned their first clean sheet of the year with Evan Louro in goal and extended their win streak to four matches.

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

DIALED IN - Stefan Chirila returned to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon against Toronto for the first time since May 19. He tallied a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win. Chirila now has five goals on the season, a team high, and has scored or assisted in each of his five starts this year.

OFFENSIVE CONTRIBUTIONS - After scoring his fourth goal of the season this past weekend in Toronto, Ben Stitz is now tied with Amir Daley for a team lead nine goal contributions. Stitz continues to produce in his most productive season with FCC 2 after finishing the 2023 campaign with seven goal contributions, all goals, in 2023.

ANOTHER BIG DAY FOR WALTERS - While Stefan Chirila stole the show for the Orange and Blue in Toronto, Paul Walters played a major part in FCC 2's win over the Young Reds. Walters made eight saves at York Lions Stadium, tying a career-high (Chicago Fire FC II, July 9, 2023).

Walters has started in seven of eight matches after returning to Cincinnati from a loan with Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship. Walters has made 24 saves this season and has been in goal for two of the Orange and Blue's three shutouts.

MINUTES LEADERS - Amir Daley and Brian Schaefer continue to rack up the minutes for the Orange and Blue this season. Daley and Schaefer are the only pair of teammates to eclipse a combined 3,000 minutes this season. Daley and Schaefer are the only two FC Cincinnati 2 players to start every match this season.

Schaefer remains tied with Francis Westfield of Union II for the most minutes played by an outfield player in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

UNBEATEN RUN - With last Sunday's 2-1 win against Toronto, FCC 2 travel to Columbus on a six-match unbeaten run, the longest such run of the season for the Orange and Blue. FCC 2 are 1-0-1 to start the month of July following a perfect June.

SCOUTING COLUMBUS CREW 2 (6-5-6, 27 PTS., 6TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Columbus Crew 2 enter Matchweek 19 looking to snap a stagnant run of form which has seen the club draw in four of their last five matches. Columbus are one of six teams looking to claw their way into the top four in the east, as spots four through 10 are separated by just five points.

Crew 2 are 3-2-4 since falling to FC Cincinnati 2 back in May. A pair of 3-1 wins against New England Revolution II and New York Red Bulls II were met with 3-1 and 2-1 losses against Philadelphia Union II and Chicago Fire FC II, respectively. Columbus split results in their four shootouts.

Brent Adu-Gyamfi and Jayden Da lead the Crew 2 attack, which has scored two or more goals in three consecutive matches. The forward pair have combined for nine goals and three assists this season while leading the team in shots and shots on goal. Chase Adams leads the team with five goals but hasn't featured since June 21.

Columbus are middle of the pack when it comes to goals conceded this season after being one of the best defensive sides in 2022 and 2023. Crew 2 have allowed 29 goals in 17 games and have just one shutout this season.

Crew 2 have yet to finish lower than third in the Eastern Conference standings at the conclusion of MLS NEXT Pro regular season play but are currently five points off Chicago Fire FC II for that spot as the second half of the season rolls on.

