FC Cincinnati 2 Add Midfielder Yamir Del Valle on Season-Long Loan

March 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have acquired midfielder Yamir del Valle (yah-MEER del VI-yay) via season-long loan from Peruvian Liga 1 side Club Sporting Cristal, the club announced today.

Del Valle, 19, arrives in Cincinnati from the country's top domestic professional league, where he made his way through the club's youth system before featuring for the Sporting Cristal U20s in the 2024 U20 Copa Libertadores.

The attacking midfielder played in all three of the club's group stage matches of the Copa Libertadores, picking up two starts and scoring one goal in a second half substitute appearance against SD Aucas of Ecuador.

Del Valle spent the last half of 2024 with Sporting Cristal's second team before joining the senior team at the start of 2025.

Del Valle has made five total appearances for Peru at the international youth level, making three starts for the U17s in the 2023 U17 South American Championship. Del Valle made his U20 debut in 2024 against Costa Rica in an international friendly.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 acquire Yamir del Valle via season-long loan from Club Sporting Cristal on March 30, 2025.

YAMIR DEL VALLE

Position: Midfielder

Nationality: Peruvian

Birthdate: February 13, 2006 (19)

On loan from: Club Sporting Cristal

