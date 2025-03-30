Timbers2 Earn 1-1 Road Draw against Rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

March 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

BURNABY, B.C. - Timbers2 earned a 1-1 road draw against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at Swangard Stadium on Saturday evening. Reo Revaldo scored the first goal of the match in the 84th minute, marking his first for T2. Vancouver equalized in the 89th minute to send the match to a penalty kick shootout, where they picked up the extra point with a 5-4 result over T2.

Today's TakeawaysT2 earned its first road point of this season with today's result in Vancouver. Notably, Portland has picked up three points in its last two matches, earning draws in both games and securing the extra point in the shootout against The Town FC on Wednesday. Reo Revaldo registered his first career goal for T2 in his third appearance for the team. Kyle Linhares tallied his first assist of the 2025 campaign and the fifth of his MLS NEXT Pro career with Portland. Goalkeeper Lukas Burns made seven saves in the match.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Reo Revaldo (Kyle Linhares), 84th minute: From the right side of the 18-yard box, Kyle Linhares delivered a cross into the six-yard area. Reo Revaldo challenged for the ball and slipped it past Vancouver's goalkeeper.

VAN - Nelson Pierre (Nikola Djordjevic), 89th minute: From just outside of the box, Nikola Djordjevic served a ball in the air towards the penalty spot for Nelson Pierre, who finished the play with a header into the back of the net.

Notes

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Pope, D Bamford, D Johnston ©, D Carlson (VanVoorhis, 67), M Moreno (Enriquez, 59), M E. Izoita, M Nuñez(Tate, 83), F Bunbury (Eisenberg, 59), F Linhares, F Guerra (Revaldo, 67)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Deisenhofer

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Linhares, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (seven players tied, 1); FOULS: 10 (Bunbury, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 7

VAN: GK Milosevic, D Vellios, D Saidykhan, D O'Neill, D Chen (Vojvodic, 89), M Pierre, M Castro, M Selemani (Djordjevic, 75), M Tsuji, F Kachwele, F Clark

Substitutes Not Used: GK Read, D Rogers, M Rassak, F Sewell

TOTAL SHOTS: 29 (Pierre, 11); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Pierre, 5); FOULS: 3 (three players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 6

Referee: Niko Jecanski

Assistant Referees: Eray DeMirtas, Chris Harrop

Fourth Official: Alain Ruch

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

Next Game

Next up, T2 will host North Texas SC at Providence Park on Saturday, April 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

