Red Bulls Get by New York City FC II Late

March 30, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II fell 3-2 to the Red Bulls in the first Hudson River Derby of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Goals from Julien Lacher and Colin McCamy weren't enough, as a late penalty and a red card for Elias shifted momentum in the Red Bulls' favor. Despite a spirited finish, City's unbeaten run ended in Harrison, New Jersey after a dramatic, back-and-forth battle.

Match Recap

A Sunday afternoon in Harrison, New Jersey was the stage for the first Hudson River Derby in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025.

Both teams came into the game in good form in the league, with City unbeaten in three and sitting second in the Eastern Conference.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made several changes to the team that beat Carolina Core on Monday night. In came Chris Tiao, Evan Lim, and Máximo Carrizo for Jack Loura, Peter Molinari, and Camilo Ponce.

A quick start to the game saw the visitors take an early lead through Polish striker Wiktor Bogacz in the seventh minute.

City wasted no time in chasing an equalizer and found one five minutes after falling behind-a goal that came via a good low cross from Carrizo. His delivery found Julien Lacher at the back post.

As the half wore on, the contest began to settle. That meant chances were less plentiful, with City attempting to probe and find spaces in behind the Red Bulls backline.

On the half-hour mark, Tiao ran in behind the Red Bulls' defence and appeared to be brought down in the box-the referee choosing not to award a spot kick on this occasion.

The defender would then have the final shot of the half after the ball fell to him on the edge of the area, but unfortunately, it did not hit the target.

The start of the second period saw the Red Bulls register the first chance of the half through Matthew Dos Santos, but it wasn't enough to trouble goalkeeper Mac Learned.

At the other end, Seymour Reid almost gave City the lead after the ball trickled into his path from close range, only for a last-ditch block to deny him a fourth goal in as many games.

When City did find their second goal in the 55th minute, they did so in style thanks to a brilliant long-range effort from Colin McCamy.

It was almost three in the 57th minute after Lacher laid the ball off to Elias, whose curled effort flashed just wide of the post.

Pilkington made his first changes of the day in the 63rd minute, as Pierce Infuso and Sebastiano Musu replaced Tayvon Gray and Carrizo, respectively.

The pace picked up again in the wake of McCamy's goal, and that saw Rafael Mosquera equalize for the Red Bulls in the 67th minute.

City were forced into some last-ditch defending of their own nine minutes later when a Red Bulls onslaught tested their resolve. A vital clearance from Max Murray was required to keep the two teams level.

Pilkington's side were reduced to ten men in the 80th minute after Elias picked up a second yellow card. Despite that disadvantage, City almost took the lead minutes later after Reid was played through on goal. Unfortunately,his shot was saved by Aidan Stokes.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 86th minute after Tiao was adjudged to have fouled Julian Hall in the area. Hall then stepped up to convert the spot kick from 12 yards out.

City were able to fashion a late chance in stoppage time after Reid breezed past two players, but his eventual shot missed the target. Unfortunately, that late effort would be City's last and forced them to accept a 3-2 loss on the day.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Carolina Core on Saturday, April 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.

