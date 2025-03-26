FC Cincinnati 2 Announce Date Change for Columbus Crew 2 Home Match

March 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2's upcoming MLS NEXT Pro home match against Columbus Crew 2, scheduled for April 13, has been rescheduled to Thursday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the club announced today.

The Orange and Blue will now face Crew 2 for the first time this season at Historic Crew Stadium on Sunday, May 18 at 3 p.m. ET. The match in Columbus will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC Cincinnati 2's next match is this Sunday, March 30, against Chicago Fire FC II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 4 p.m. ET. Saturday's home match against Fire II will stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

