Crown Legacy FC Tipped 0-1 by Orlando City B

March 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC fell 1-0 to Eastern Conference foe Orlando City B at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

Orlando got on the board in the 30th minute of the match thanks to Shakur Mohammed. The play began on the right flank with Zakaria Tiafi running to the endline to meet the ball before centering a pass into the box. Two Orlando City players faked a shot, allowing the ball to reach Mohammed near the penalty spot to send a shot into the top left corner.

CLFC had an opportunity to equalize in the 57th minute after drawing a penalty. Homegrown product Brian Romero sent in a cross from the right wing, set to meet Jack Sarkos at the back post, but the forward was pulled down before the ball could reach him. Midfielder Aron John stepped up to take the penalty, but his shot to the bottom left corner of the goal was saved by Carlos Mercado.

In the 94th minute, defender Jack Neeley picked up his second yellow card after stopping a breakaway in transition.

Crown Legacy FC (0-1-1, 1 point) returns to action on Sunday, April 6 when the Club hits the road to take on Columbus Crew 2. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET at Historic Crew Stadium and fans can tune in on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Post-Match Press Conference with Head Coach Gary Dicker: Click HERE.

Match Notes:

With his substitution in the second half, midfielder Ferna Ferreira made his professional debut.

Academy defender Wyatt Holt led all players in successful passes (73), passes (80) and touches (84).

Brian Romero led all players in crosses with seven. Scoring Summary:

ORL - Shakur Mohammed (Zakaria Taifi) 30' Disciplinary Summary:

CLFC - Baye Coulibaly (Caution Y 32')

ORL - Jhon Solis (Caution Y 59')

CLFC - Brian Romero (Caution Y 68')

CLFC - Jack Neeley (Caution Y 81')

CLFC - Ferna Ferreira (Caution Y 86')

CLFC - Jack Neeley (Caution/Ejection Y/R 90'+4')

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas, Jack Neeley (C), Wyatt Holt, Yves Tcheuyap (Ferna Ferreira - 78'); Rocket Ritarita, Nikola Petkovic, Baye Coulibaly (Magic Smalls - 60'), Brian Romero; Aron John, Jack Sarkos (Dylan Sing - 60')

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Daniel Moore, Jamie Smith; Erik Peña, Thiago Rodrigues; Barzee Blama

Orlando City B Starting XI:

Carlos Mercado (C) (GK); Tahir Reid-Brown, Shawn Platts, Thomas Williams, Zakaria Taifi; Dyason Clapier (Zinedine Rodriguez - 62'), Shakur Mohammed, Dylan Judelson, Jhon Solis, Gustavo Caraballo (Hayden Sargis - 83'); Thalles (Juan Quevedo - 90')

Unused Subs: Tristan Himes (GK); Clovis Archange, Noham Abedllaoui

