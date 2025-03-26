Revolution II Reschedule Away Match at Chicago Fire FC II

March 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - New England Revolution II announced a schedule change for the team's upcoming away match at Chicago Fire FC II. Originally set for April 12, the match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. will now be played on Sunday, June 8, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Eastern Conference clash will be available to watch live via MLSNEXTPro.com.

Revolution II and Chicago Fire FC II's June match will be the first of three meetings between the Eastern Conference rivals in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. New England closes its three-game opening homestand on Friday afternoon, hosting Toronto FC II at Gillette Stadium. Friday's 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app with Josh Tolle calling the action.

