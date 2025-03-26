Huntsville City Football Club to Host 2025 Home Opener at Wicks Family Field on Friday

March 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will welcome fans back to Wicks Family Field on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CT when the Boys in Blue kick off their 2025 home schedule against Philadelphia Union II. The club's home opener presented by the Wicks Family Foundation is the first of 14 home games this season.

Here are five things to know about Friday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

The Boys in Blue will look to remain unbeaten in home opening matches at Wicks Family Field. Huntsville City FC is 1W-0L-1D in home openers, including a 2-1 win over Crown Legacy FC in the very first match at Wicks Family Field on May 19, 2023

Huntsville City FC won its only previous matchup with Philadelphia Union II at Wicks Family Field 5-2 on Aug. 19, 2023. Forward Azaad Liadi made club history in the win by recording HCFC's first hat trick.

Friday's match will mark the first time the Boys in Blue will wear the "Rocket City Roots Kit" on the pitch. The kit is a tribute to Huntsville's innovation and community. Fans can buy the kit at the team store inside Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium or online here.

Fans coming to Friday's home opener will experience many new features at matches this season, including a supporters' march, a pre-match entertainment show led by Marshall the Cosmic GOAT, a Beer Garden Halftime Performance, and professional soccer's only cigar box guitar riff to kickoff the second half. More information about the new experiences can be found here.

After the final whistle, fans are encouraged to stick around and come onto the Wicks Family Field turf for the season's first Party on the Pitch. Attendees can enjoy music, dancing, glow sticks, giant soccer balls, and more to celebrate the beginning of the 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.