Sporting KC II Returns to Rock Chalk Park for Rivalry Match with St. Louis CITY2

July 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II (6-7-4, 24 points) will look to right the ship at home on Sunday when they take on St. Louis CITY2 (11-3-2, 36 points) at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT with the match streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10 and kids under 12 receive free admission to all Sporting KC II matches.

Head coach Benny Feilhaber's group finds themselves amid a two-match losing skid but still sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, three points clear of the playoff line. They have earned three straight results at Rock Chalk Park and will look to keep that streak alive against their neighborly rivals from St. Louis.

Sunday marks the third and final meeting of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season between Kansas City and St. Louis. The latter have won both matches. In the first meeting, SKC II played down a man for most of the contest, fighting hard but ultimately falling 2-1. St. Louis then claimed all three points in a rematch at CITYPARK on June 21st.

Sporting's last home match saw them earn two points in a shootout victory over Austin FC II in which forward Beto Avila struck twice in regulation.

Avila leads all SKC II scorers with eight goals on the season. The former Houston Dynamo first-teamer has added two assists and started 12 of 15 appearances. Fellow attacker Maouloune Goumballe has tallied six goals in his rookie campaign. The 23-year-old has played in 16 games, tied for the team lead.

Kamron Habibullah leads the team in total goal contributions with 12, finding the back of the net on seven occasions and setting his teammates on five goals. Sporting Kansas City Academy product leads the team in assists at eight, which is tied for second in the league as well.

On the defensive side of the ball, first-team loanee Chris Rindov has made 15 appearances, the most for any of Sporting KC II's backline players. The second-year center back out of Maryland leads the team in minutes played (1305) while notching a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper Ryan Schewe leads the SKC II tenders in minutes played (1035), saves (40) and wins (five).

Sporting KC Academy amateur Shane Donovan made his pro debut in SKC II's last outing at The Town FC. He became the 12th Academy player to earn pro minutes in 2024, playing 60 minutes against the Earthquakes affiliates. Defender Leo Christiano has played a larger role for Feilhaber's side recently, appearing in five of the team's last six matches.

St. Louis' head coach Bobby Murphy currently has his group atop the Western Conference with 36 points. Their last match came on Saturday, July 6 where they dispatched LAFC 2 4-3 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri. They have won six of their last seven matches.

Forward Mykhi Joyner is enjoying a breakout season for CITY2 in 2024. The 17-year-old paces his side with nine goals and has added one assist in 14 appearances. John Klein III clocks in at second with five goals and two assists.

Match Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Match 18

Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Rock Chalk Park (Lawrence, Kansas)

Tickets: SeatGeek.com *

Watch *: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvSTL

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram : @SportingKCII

X: @STLCITY2

Instagram: @STLCITY2

