Tacoma Defiance Hosts Washington Athletic Club Tonight in U.S. Open Cup Action

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance faces the Washington Athletic Club in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Thursday, March 20 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / U.S. Soccer YouTube).

Per the policy determined by U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer, due to Sounders FC's inclusion in the 2025 editions of both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup, Tacoma Defiance is participating in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in place of the organization's First Team. Defiance is one of eight MLS NEXT Pro teams competing in the tournament.

In league play, Defiance is coming off a 3-1 win over The Town FC on March 14 that saw Osaze De Rosario score his third goal in the club's first two matches. Tacoma earned Team of the Matchweek honors for its performance.

Should Tacoma advance, the Second Round is being played from April 1-2, with Defiance's opponent to be determined at a later date.

Tacoma's next league match is against Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, April 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: U.S. Soccer YouTube

Talent: Tyler Terens & Ricky Lopez-Espin

