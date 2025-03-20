Beckham Uderitz Scores in 2-1 First Round Defeat to Des Moines Menace

March 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II suffered a first round defeat in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, slipping 2-1 to the Des Moines Menace on a windy, rainy night at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Beckham Uderitz's fine finish was sandwiched by two penalties from former USMNT midfielder Sacha Kljestan as the Menace advanced in the 110th rendition of the Open Cup.

A tale of two teams took place in this first round fight as SKC II's group had zero players with Open Cup experience on the roster. Des Moines' group featured numerous winners including two-time champ and Sporting Legend Benny Feilhaber who won the first penalty of the match.

Istvan Urbanyi's starting XI featured first-teamers Ryan Schewe in goal and Jacob Bartlett on the backline. Anthony Samways, Nati Clarke and Leo Christiano joined Bartlett while Cielo Tschantret, Shane Donovan and Gael Quintero played in midfield. Uderitz started at left wing with Medgy Alexandre on the right and Maouloune Goumballe at the nine.

Feilhaber and Kljestan were joined by former SKC II right back Lucas Rosa as well as former MLS mainstays Ozzie Alonso, Matt Hedges, Dax McCarty and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

With the wind at their backs in the first half, SKC II poured on the pressure, taking 11 shots with nine coming from long distances. The first rip was taken by Tschantret and whistled just past the Menace's left upper ninety. A pair of SKC II corners then were sent close to goal but defended well by the guests.

Alexandre, who would have several close calls with the goal, pinged one just left off corner and then Uderitz sent one off to the right a minute later in the 18th. Bartlett had a look at goal go just over the top of the bar in the 22nd before Des Moines made their first attack in the 25th which was pawed away with ease by Schewe. The closest chance of the half came in the 37th when Uderitz, who just missed in the first 10 minutes of the match, blasted a shot off the crossbar after beating the keeper.

A pair of back-to-back corners nearly found the target toward the end of the half with one ricocheting off the crossbar and out for a goal kick. A Des Moines side with an average age of 35.36 years old survived the onslaught and made it to the half unscathed.

At the start of the second half, center back Pierre Lurot replaced Samways, making his Sporting KC II debut and first professional start. With the wind in their face, SKC II had to defend much more in the second. Rosa went for it all and found the target in the 46th but was denied by Schewe. The ensuing corner fell to Feilhaber who blasted it well high of the mark. Alexandre was denied by goalkeeper Enzo Carvalho after a terrific centering pass from Uderitz on the left side.

Goumablle was denied just before the 50-minute mark by Carvalho as SKC II began to challenge the 22-year-old keeper. A minute later, Alonso attempted to use the wind to his advantage with a 40-yard strike that he caught wrong, sending it well off the mark. The 56th produced the first of two Menace penalties with Feilhaber going down just inside the 18. Kljestan converted the kick with a shot placed in the middle of the net.

Alonso received the first booking of the match in the 62nd for a hard foul on Goumballe. Donovan took the free kick and put it just off target. The 65th saw the first substitute for Des Moines come on as Wright-Phillips was replaced by Leroy Enzugusi. Johann Ortiz entered for Tschantret as well and a minute later, the match was level. A superb run from Goumballe freed up space for Uderitz who found the back of the net off a cross for his second professional goal.

The match continued to flow from one end to the other with Uderitz being saved once more in the 71st. Enzugusi then made a run that appeared to start from an offside position, gain access to the SKC II box and earn a controversial penalty in the 74th minute. In a similar fashion to the first, Kljestan made the kick and then exited the match for Mikey Ambrose. Feilhaber's day was also done when Felipe Hernandez took him off. Kyle Owen subbed on for Alonso in the 82nd as the Menace's final sub. Urbanyi's last change allowed Carter Derksen to come on for the goal-scoring Uderitz who took a hard hit on his final action.

SKC II tried desperately for the equalizer but was unable to put the ball in the back of the net in the final 15 minutes. Schewe made two massive saves to keep the match close but Des Moines' defending stood up to the challenge. With the defeat, SKC II's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run has come to a close. They will resume MLS NEXT Pro regular season play with a trip to St. Louis this Sunday. Kickoff against CITY2 is set for 4 p.m. CT with a live stream on MLS Season Pass.

Sporting KC II 1-2 Des Moines Menace

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II 0 1 1

Des Moines Menace 0 2 2

Sporting Kansas City II: Ryan Schewe; Anthony Samways (Pierre Lurot 46'), Nati Clarke, Jacob Bartlett, Leo Christiano; Cielo Tschantret (Johann Ortiz 65'), Gael Quintero, Shane Donovan; Medgy Alexandre, Maoulune Goumballe, Beckham Uderitz

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Zane Wantland, Nate Young

Des Moines Menace: Enzo Carvalho; Luca Rosa, AJ DeLaGarza, Matt Hedges, Victor Ulloa, Justin Meram (Yoshiya Okawa 65'); Benny Feilhaber (Felipe Hernandez 76'), Ozzie Alonso (Kyle Owen 82'), Dax McCarty, Sacha Kljestan (Mikey Ambrose 76'); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Leroy Enzugusi 65')

Subs Not Used: Cade Hagan, Kyle Owen

Scoring Summary:

DMM -- Sacha Kljestan (penalty kick) 57'

SKC -- Beckham Uderitz (Maouloune Goumballe) 65'

DMM -- Sacha Kljestan (penalty kick) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

DMM -- Osvaldo Alonso (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 62'

SKC -- Medgy Alexandre (yellow card; unsporting conduct) 70'

Match Statistics

Stat SKC DMM

Shots 19 11

Shots on Goal 5 5

Saves 3 4

Fouls 21 13

Offsides 1 2

Corner Kicks 12 4

Referee: Velimir Stefanovic

Assistant Referee: Brendan Sweetman

Assistant Referee: Joseph Macht

Fourth Official: Kyle Armstrong

