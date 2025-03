Venue Update: Colorado Rapids 2 to Play Match against Real Monarchs at America First Field

March 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2's upcoming match against Real Monarchs on Sunday, March 23, originally scheduled to be played at Zions Bank Stadium will now take place at America First Field. Kickoff at America First Field is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MT with streaming available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

To see the full Colorado Rapids 2 2025 MLS NEXT Pro schedule, visit https://www.coloradorapids.com/rapids2/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.