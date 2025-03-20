Carolina Core FC Routs Soda City FC in First Round Matchup

High Point, North Carolina - In an avalanche of goals, Carolina Core FC would go on to defeat Soda City FC, 4-0, and advance to the second round of the U.S. Open Cup. The charge was led by Joshua Rodriguez, who, in a man of the match performance, registered two goals and one assist.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Josuha Rodriguez, 18th minute: Following a foul and a push on the back of Josuha Rodriguez in the box, the striker capitalized, slotting the penalty into the bottom corner.

CCFC - Josuha Rodriguez, 58th minute: After a dangerous cross run from Facundo Canete, the ball was served across the mouth of the goal, where Josuha Rodriguez was there to tap the ball into the net.

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 69th minute: Following a threatening run down the endline by Jathan Juarez and a flick from Josuha Rodriguez, midfielder Facundo Canete laced the ball into the top right corner of the net.

CCFC - Jacob Evans, 72nd minute: After a foul from Soda City FC just outside the 18-yard box, Jacob Evans lifted a shot above the five-man wall and into the upper left-hand corner of the goal.

SCFC - Lamar Thompson, 79th minute: Lamar Thompson took advantage of the keeper stepping out from the goal to lob the ball into the net from 30 yards out.

SCFC - Rauf Salifu, 83rd minute: Rauf Salifu found an opportunity to tap the ball in right in front of goal.

Postgame Notes

CCFC vs. SCFC | USOC Box Score

Carolina Core FC was awarded a penalty kick early in the first half after a foul in the penalty area committed by Soda City FC. Josuha Rodriguez capitalized on the opportunity by sending the keeper the wrong way and burying the ball into the bottom right corner. Rodriguez came out in the second half and completed his brace after latching on to a cross from Facundo Canete. Shortly after, Josuha registered an assist to Canete with a masterful flick that allowed Canete to slot the ball into an empty net in a man of the match performance.

The Foxes controlled the majority of possession with aggressive pressure and a solid defensive shape Thursday night. CCFC held 71% of the possession throughout the duration of the match, in large part due to the press in the midfield. Facundo Canete won eight ground duels for The Foxes while also maintaining a 100% tackle rate. CCFC's defensive line was led by Daniel Chica, who was successful in four ground duels and registered eight ball recoveries.

Carolina Core FC passed the first test of the 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup with flying colors. Three consecutive goals in the second half put the result beyond doubt as CCFC will head into the next round with high hopes. The Core's debut season in the tournament saw the club reach the third round, but tonight's performance shows promise for an even deeper run this go-around.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett - 73'), Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi (J.P. Rodriguez - 65'), Kai Thomas, Jathan Juarez; Facundo Canete (Mateo Sarmiento - 73'), Alenga Charles (Aryeh Miller - 79'), Santiago Cambindo, Jacob Evans (Derek Cuevas - 73'); Josuha Rodriguez.

Substitutes not used - David "Pachi" Polanco, Alex Sutton.

Soda City FC - Jacob Cotton; Gabriel-Hugo Guadagno (Jon-Cody Mactutus - 75'), Carlos Cepeda (Tobias Rawson - 75'), Ivan, Oseguera, Jose Flores (Wynston Johnson - 88'); Marco Monteiro, Troy Paul, Mamadou Seye (Lamar Thompson - 67'), Marco Navarro; Hykeem Martin (John Curte - 88'), Rauf Salifu.

Substitutes not used - Hayden Criollo, Blaize McGinnis.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC returns to MLS NEXT Pro action on Monday when they travel to face New York City FC II, who currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Carolina Core FC vs Soda City FC

March 20th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-0-1 (All Competitions)

Soda City FC record: 1-1-0 (All Competitions)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 3 4

Soda City FC 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez - 18'

CCFC: Joshua Rodriguez - 58'

CCFC: Facundo Canete - 69'

CCFC: Jacob Evans - 72'

SCFC: Lamar Thompson - 79'

SCFC: Rauf Salifu - 83'

Misconduct Summary:

SCFC: Hykeem Martin (caution) - 22'

CCFC: Paul Leonardi (caution) - 29'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 62'

CCFC: Andrew Pannenberg (caution) - 86'

Referee: Joe Surgan

Assistant Referees: Giovanni Herrera, Colin Ashley

Fourth Official: Chadd Mills

Weather: Cloudy 56 degrees.

Attendance: 2,511

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

