Real Monarchs Suffer Open Cup Elimination to El Farolito

March 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah (Wednesday, March 19, 2025) - Real Monarchs suffered a heartbreaking first-round elimination from the U.S.Open Cup following a 3-1 defeat to amateur side El Farolito in extra time at home at Zions Bank Stadium on Wednesday night.

"I'm very happy with the young boys we had on the field tonight. Lots of players from the Academy, a few making their Monarch's debuts," stated Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry. "We were the better team over the course of the game, controlling the possession, territory and chances created. But often in football the best team doesn't always win. Congratulations to the opposition. Now, we are excited and looking forward to getting 3 points on Sunday in our next league match."

In a contest of more than a fair share of firsts, 16-year-old Antonio Riquelme was introduced as a substitute at the beginning of the second half and netted his first professional goal for the Monarchs, coming in only his second appearance, early in the half to draw Lowry's side level after the visitors had managed to pull ahead earlier in the first half.

17 year-old Chase Duke also came into the match midway through the second half, in the 64th minute, to mark his professional debut with the team.

In a tough, combative affair, Lowry's side were forced to finish out the final 16 minutes with 10 men after center back Kobi Henry was handed his marching orders by the referee for a second yellow card challenge during the first half of extra time.

With the game evenly poised at that point, the visitors managed to capitalize on their numerical advantage with two successive goals - a penalty and then a last gasp rebound - arriving in the game's final six minutes to seal the hosts' permanent ejection from the competition.

Next up for the Real Monarchs is an MLS Next Pro home clash against Colorado Rapids 2 at America First Field on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 6 PM MT.

SLC 1 : 3 ELF

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

ELF: Dembor Onasis Benson Bodden (Judas Higuera) 18': A long, raking pass from a center back teammate found midfielder Judas Higuera near the right-hand channel and just outside the penalty area, who brought the ball down before slicing a low cross through the box and right across the face of goal towards Dembor Benson at the back post who powered a first-time finish past Max Kerkvliet and into the back of the net.

SLC: Antonio Riquelme (Noel Caliskan) 58': Captain Noel Caliskan received the ball near the middle of the pitch in the opposition half and embarked on near-mazy run past an opposition player and all the way to the edge of the penalty area before slipping a pass in behind for Antonio Riquelme who took two touches before burying an effort to the keeper's near post and in to restore parity.

ELF: Herlbert Soto (Penalty) 114': Attacker Herlbert Soto dusted himself off, after being brought down in the area, before clinically dispatching the ensuing penalty, with a powerful left-footed effort into the near top right-hand corner to restore the visitors' lead on the night.

ELF: Erik Arias Villalta (Unassisted) 120'+5'): Substitute Daouda Sidibe received the ball from his goalkeeper just inside his own half before running the full length of the opposition half and into the penalty area, and firing a low strike which was spilled by Max Kerkvliet into the path of an onrushing Erik Arias who fired in the rebound to double the visitors' lead and seal the win.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Max Kerkvliet; Tommy Silva (Ruben Mesalles, 77'), Zack Farnsworth, Kobi Henry, Wes Charpie (Liam O'Gara, 90'); Noel Caliskan, Griffin Dillon; Owen Anderson (Luca Moisa, 86') (Loic Adjalala, 105'+2'), Omar Marquez, Maximus Jennings (Antonio Riquelme, 46'); Grayson Carter (Chase Duke, 64')

Subs not used: Trace Alphin

El Farolito (4-2-3-1): Johan Camilo Lizarralde Pedraza; Hadier Borja Aguilar (Jhonatan Segundo Pérez Fernández, 61'), Jonathan Arley Mosquera Zapata, Jesús Martínez, Andrés Zuluaga Hernández; Jehimy Adony Arias (Brayan Gómez, 90'+3'), Kipré Sacré (Jorge Mario Murillo Quintero, 72'); Judas Higuera (Erik Arias Villalta, 46'), Herlbert Soto (Daouda Sidibe, 117'), Gabriel Arias; D.O.B Bodden (Omar Quiroga, 117')

Subs not used: Kevin Gonzalez

Stats Summary: SLC / ELF

Possession: 71% / 29%

Shots: 18 / 10

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Corner Kicks: 5 / 5

Fouls: 15 / 17

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

FAR: Hadier Borja Aguilar (Yellow card, 29')

FAR: Judas Higuera (Yellow card, 30')

FAR: Jesús Daniel Martínez (Yellow card, 54')

FAR: Jonathan Arley Mosquera Zapata (Yellow card, 59')

FAR: Enrique Soto (Yellow card, 74')

SLC: Wesley Charpie (Yellow card, 83')

SLC: Kobi Henry (Yellow card, 86')

FAR: Gabriel Arias (Yellow card, 90'+3')

SLC: Liam O'Gara (Yellow card, 90'+6')

SLC: Kobi Henry (2nd Yellow card = Red card, 104')

SLC: Loic Adjalala (Yellow card, 108')

SLC: Noel Caliskan (Yellow card, 113')

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Yellow card, 120'+1')

