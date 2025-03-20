TFC II Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Joseph Melto Quiah

March 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed midfielder Joseph Melto Quiah to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Melto will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"Melto is an inventive wide player that causes problems in 1-on-1 situations," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "He also brings international experience, having already made his Senior National Team debut with Liberia at age 16, and we're thrilled for him to continue his development at TFC II."

Melto, 20, was originally selected 69th overall (third round) by Toronto FC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on December 20, 2024. The Montserrado, Liberia native spent the past three seasons at the University of Dayton, where he registered 14 goals and 16 assists through 47 appearances (43 starts). As a senior, he earned First Team All-Atlantic 10, First Team All-Region, Second Team USC All-America and Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team honours and helped the Flyers win a second-straight Atlantic 10 tournament championship in 2024. He previously also earned Second Team All-Atlantic 10 (2023) and Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2022) honours with Dayton. At the club level, Melto spent four years representing Paynesville FC (Third Division) and LISCR FC (First Division) in Liberia prior to his NCAA career.

Internationally, Melto has represented Liberia at the U-16 and U-17 levels and made his senior international debut at the age of 16 in a friendly against Egypt on September 30, 2021.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign midfielder Joseph Melto Quiah to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

JOSEPH MELTO QUIAH

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 174 lbs.

Birthdate: October 29, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Montserrado, Liberia

Nationality: Liberian

College: University of Dayton

