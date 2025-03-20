Timbers2 Sign English Defender Alex Bamford
March 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 have signed English defender Alex Bamford, the club announced today. Bamford is set to join T2's roster for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Bamford, 22, joins T2 after playing four years (2021-2024) at Marshall University. For the Herd, Bamford made 56 appearances at the backline, helping the team to the NCAA Tournament all four years. Notably, Bamford played the full 94 minutes in Marshall's 2024 College Cup Championship match in which they fell 2-1 in overtime to the University of Vermont. Bamford earned SBC All-Tournament Team honors as a junior (2023) and senior (2024). Before his time in the NCAA, the English defender played for Sevenoaks Town F.C. and Kingstonian F.C.
Alex Bamford
Position: Defender
Birthdate: 09/19/2002
Height: 6-2
Last Team: Marshall University
Citizenship: England
