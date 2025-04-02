Tacoma Defiance Hosts Spokane Velocity Tonight in U.S. Open Cup Action

April 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance midfielder Ryan Baer

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance faces Spokane Velocity in the Second Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / U.S. Soccer YouTube).

Per the policy determined by U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer, due to Sounders FC's inclusion in the 2025 editions of both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup, Tacoma Defiance is participating in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in place of the organization's First Team. Defiance is one of eight MLS NEXT Pro teams competing in the tournament.

Defiance defeated the Washington Athletic Club 3-1 in the First Round on March 20, with Yu Tsukanome scoring a brace. Spokane reached the Second Round by defeating Ballard FC 1-0 after extra time on March 19.

Following Wednesday, match Tacoma hosts Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, April 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: U.S. Soccer YouTube

Talent: Josh Eastern & Ricky Lopez-Espin

