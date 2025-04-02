Crown Legacy FC Acquires Croatian Forward Leo Bartolović on Loan from NK Kustošija Zagreb

April 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Crown Legacy FC today announced it has acquired Croatian forward Leo Bartolović on loan from NK Kustošija Zagreb. The loan runs through July 31, 2025, and the Club has an option to extend through the remainder of the 2025 season. CLFC also retains the option for a permanent transfer.

"Leo is a tall, physical forward who has excellent goalscoring abilities and attacking instincts," said Assistant General Manager Bobby Belair. "His performances with our squad during the Club's preseason trip in Croatia impressed us and we are happy continue to evaluate Leo over the course of the loan period. We look forward to integrating Leo in our development pathway as we consider his long-term future with the Club."

Bartolović, 18, featured in 22 matches for Kustošija during the 2024/25 season, scoring nine goals in the 1. NL Juniori (U-19) division. The Croatian's highest scoring season came in 2023/24 where he played in the NL Centar Kadeti (U-17) division with Kustošija, finding the back of the net 43 times across 35 appearances in all youth competitions that season.

This past January, Bartolović joined Crown Legacy FC as a trialist in Croatia for the Club's Medulin Cup run, where he scored four goals in the tournament, including a hat trick in the opening match against Mladost DG of the Montenegrin second division.

Name: Leo Bartolović

Transaction: Crown Legacy FC acquires forward Leo Bartolović on loan from NK Kustošija Zagreb through July 31, 2025, with an option to extend through the rest of the 2025 season.

Position: Forward

Height: 6'3"

Birthdate: 2/25/2007 (18)

Hometown: Zagreb, Croatia

Previous Club: NK Kustošija Zagreb (CRO)

