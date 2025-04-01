Tacoma Defiance Signs Midfielder Charles Dodzi

April 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release







TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance today announced that it has signed midfielder Charles Dodzi to a MLS NEXT Pro contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Additionally, Defiance and midfielder Antonio Herrera have mutually agreed to terminate Herrera's contract.

"We are excited for Charles to join Defiance. He is young, has an exciting profile as a midfielder and has demonstrated an encouraging eagerness and capacity to learn," said Sounders FC Director of Development Wade Webber. "Additionally, we thank Antonio for his time at the club. His excelled in our Academy, helping our U17s win the 2022 Generation Adidas Cup, and always gave his best on and off the field with Defiance. We wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

Dodzi, 19, signs with Tacoma following last year with DME Academy in Daytona, Florida. The midfielder was born and raised in Accra, Ghana and has made various youth national team appearances for the country. He was recently called into a U.S. Men's Youth National Team U-19 camp last year.

"We are thrilled to have a player like Charles on our team," said Head Coach Hervé Diese. "His playstyle and skillset are welcome additions to Defiance, and the coaching staff is excited to see how we can utilize his strengths throughout the season."

Tacoma Defiance and midfielder Antonio Herrera have mutually agreed to a contract termination. Herrera made 19 appearances (11 starts) for Tacoma in 2023, scoring a goal against Minnesota United II (May 15, 2023). He was then loaned to Chivas de Guadalajara U-23 for the 2024 season, helping the club win the U-23 Liga MX Apertura title. The Sounders FC Academy product also made 16 appearances for Seattle at the U-17 level after joining the academy in 2017, winning the 2022 Generation Adidas Cup.

Following a win over the Washington Athletic Club in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Tacoma Defiance hosts Spokane Velocity in the Second Round on Wednesday, April 2 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / U.S. Soccer YouTube). Defiance then returns to MLS NEXT Pro play with a home match at Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, April 6 (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

TRANSACTION: Tacoma Defiance signs midfielder Charles Dodzi to a MLS NEXT Pro contract on April 1, 2025.

Full Name: Charles Dodzi

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-3

Weight: 166

Hometown: Accra, Ghana

Date of Birth: December 10, 2006, in Accra, Gahan

Nationality: Ghana

Acquired: Signed to Tacoma Defiance on April 1, 2025

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.