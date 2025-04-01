Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs. Red Wolves

April 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC huddle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC hosts Red Wolves in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup presented by Modus Build on Wednesday, April 2 with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.

Chattanooga FC remains unbeaten after its first four official matches of the 2025 campaign (3W-0L-1D, 1SOW).

The Boys in Blue will look to take that momentum into a first-ever meeting with the East Ridge-based Red Wolves of USL League One on Wednesday night. The match is presented by Modus Build.

The two clubs will meet for the first time. An intriguing knockout match is on tap at Fort Finley.

How they got here

Chattanooga FC progressed to the second round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after edging Corpus Christi 1-0 in the first round thanks to a header deep into extra time from forward Markus Naglestad.

Wednesday's visitors advanced after a 2-2 draw and 4-2 win on penalties over UPSL side New Jersey Alliance in the first round.

Coach's Corner

Head Coach Chris Nugent described the atmosphere he's expecting on Wednesday night.

"It's always an amazing atmosphere with the Chattahooligans and CFC fans behind us," said Nugent. "Quite a few travelled down to Kennesaw for our game on Sunday. They always show up regardless of who we're playing. With this being the most local team that we have played, it's going to be ramped up, but it will be fun. Our fans are another man on the field for us. Yesterday before the guys even got to the field, they could hear and see the fans, so they get that immediate boost and that's what it's going to be like on Wednesday."

Nugent also explained what he credits the team's strong start to and where he sees some room for growth.

"It comes down to the bigger picture of how the club has been doing things for a long time. They've put me in a position where I can attract a certain level of player because of all the good work that's been going on the last 16 years. We've got a great staff who are committed. Everyone, technical and front office staff, is pushing each other and it makes us better together. There are always things to improve on. Some of our attacking was better yesterday (Sunday), and I definitely want that to be more of our identity. Flexibility and adaptability was something that I wanted before the season and we've seen lots of that early on. We want to be more dangerous and threatening in front of goal."

Know the Opponent

Red Wolves compete in USL League One and are coached by Scott Mackenzie.

The team from East Ridge has started the regular season with two road draws, 1-1 at FC Naples and 0-0 at Charlotte Independence.

Former CFC Academy player Omar Hernandez has scored the club's lone league goal so far this season.

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 2

Broadcast: U.S. Soccer YouTube and ChattanoogaFC.com | Talent: Maura Sheridan and Ken LaVicka Web Radio: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

