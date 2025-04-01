Inter Miami CF II Falls 0-1 to Miami FC
April 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II debut came to an end in the U.S. Open Cup on Sunday evening at Chase Stadium, battling hard but ultimately falling 0-1 to Miami FC. The match marked a historic milestone for the MLS NEXT Pro side as it competed in the prestigious national tournament for the first time. Additionally, defender Victor Fung made his professional debut, coming on as a second-half substitute.
Lineup Notes
The Herons' starting XI featured Matias Marin in goal; captain Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Nicholas Almeida, and Cesar Abadia-Leba composed the backline; Bailey Sparks, Alejandro Flores De La Paz, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, and Ricardo Montenegro formed the midfield; while Daniel Pinter and Yuval Cohen led the attack.
Match Action
Inter Miami CF II put up a strong defensive performance throughout the match, keeping Miami FC at bay for much of the contest. However, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 84th minute, when Francisco Bonfiglio found the back of the net to secure a 1-0 victory for Miami FC. Despite a late push from the Herons, the scoreline remained unchanged at the final whistle.
This match marked an important step in Inter Miami CF II's journey, as the team gained valuable experience in its first-ever U.S. Open Cup appearance. The squad will now shift its focus back to MLS NEXT Pro play as it continues its 2025 campaign.
