Timbers2 Sign Four International Players

April 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 have signed four international players, the club announced today. Argentinian midfielder Santino Gallardo, Danish defender Nicklas Lund, Equatorial Guinean defender Charles Ondo and Brazilian midfielder Marquinhos are set to join T2's roster for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Gallardo, 18, inks his first professional contract in Portland. Recently in River Plate's academy system, Gallardo is the son of River Plate's head coach, Marcelo Gallardo. Notably, he will be the third youngest signed player on T2's roster behind Noah Santos and Danny Nuñez.

Lund, 22, signs with T2 from Oregon State University, where he made 71 appearances from 2021-2024. In his four years at Oregon State, Lund helped the Beavers to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a semifinal College Cup finish in 2023. Prior to his collegiate career, Lund played on youth sides for FC St. Pauli, Hamburger SV and the Danish National Team.

Ondo, 21, has signed with T2 following three years spent in the English Football League System. A product of Millwall FC's Academy, Ondo made his professional debut in the EFL Championship with Huddersfield in a 2-0 win over Hull City on October 9, 2022. Ondo has earned four caps at the senior international level for Equatorial Guinea.

Marquinhos, 21, joins T2 on loan from Red Bull Bragantino. Yet to make his professional debut, Marquinhos has made over 40 appearances for RB Bragantino across the U20, U23 and second teams in Copa São Paulo, Copa Paulista, Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20 and Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspiranted U23. Prior to that, the Brazilian midfielder spent time in the youth systems of Atlético Goianiense and CR Flamengo.

Santino Gallardo

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 06/08/2006

Height: N/A

Last Team: River Plate Academy

Citizenship: Argentina

Nicklas Lund

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 04/17/2002

Height: 6-1

Last Team: Oregon State University

Citizenship: Germany/Denmark

Charles Ondo

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 10/22/2003

Height: 6-0

Last Team: Welling United

Citizenship: Equatorial Guinea

Marquinhos

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 01/15/2004

Height: 5-9

Last Team: Red Bull Bragantino U20

Citizenship: Brazil

