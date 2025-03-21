Tacoma Defiance Defeats Washington Athletic Club 3-1 in First Round of 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

March 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance's Travian Sousa in action

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance defeated the Washington Athletic Club 3-1 on Thursday night at Starfire Stadium in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Yu Tsukanome scored a brace, with Edson Carli adding another strike as Tacoma advanced to the Second Round, with matches scheduled to take place April 1-2. Defiance's opponent for the Second Round will be determined via a draw at a later date.

After its Second-Round fixture, Tacoma returns to MLS NEXT Pro play with a match against Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, April 6 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 3 - Washington Athletic Club 1

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Alex Wolbert

Assistants: Christopher Turner

Fourth official: Christopher Calderon

Weather: 46 degrees and light rain

SCORING SUMMARY

WAC - Nicholas O'Brien 9'

TAC - Edson Carli 37'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome 47'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome 71'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Kaito Yamada (caution) 8'

TAC - Ryan Baer (caution) 22'

WAC - Julian Avila Good (caution) 28'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Lars Helleren; Charlie Gaffney (Jackson Khoury 70'), Kaito Yamada, Stuart Hawkins (Gallain Sandnes HT), Travian Sousa (Birame Diaw HT); Ryan Baer (Danny Robles HT), Peter Kingston; Joonmo Kang (Mitchell Emert 71'), Edson Carli, Sebastian Gomez - captain; Yu Tsukanome

Substitutes not used: Mo Shour, Elias Katsaros

Washington Athletic Club - Saif Kerawala; Egor Akulov, Kasey French, Lucas Hauswirth (Marshall Kosaka 72'), Mark Roth; Julian Avila Good (Connor Lofy HT), Alex Hall (John Magnus 70'), Goncalo Mendes (Dylan Teves 61'), Nicholas O'Brien (Scott Menzies 61'), Christian Soto Rincon; Eric Lagos - captain

Substitutes not used: Bernard Jones, Ryan DeGroot

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

Images from this story

