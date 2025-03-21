Inter Miami CF II Closes Week Hosting Columbus Crew 2

March 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







After the mid-week U.S. Open Cup victory, Inter Miami CF II (0W-1L-1D, 1 point) now shifts focus into the third MLS NEXT Pro matchday. The team will host Columbus Crew 2 (0W-2L-0D, 0 points) on Sunday, March 23 at Chase Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

Following a recent announcement, this fixture was rescheduled from its originally scheduled date of Sunday, June 15, and will now take place this Sunday.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Previous Meetings

Inter Miami II and Columbus Crew 2 have encountered on seven occasions since the league's inception. The last encounter came in the 2023 Eastern Conference quarterfinals, where Inter Miami II made its first-ever playoff appearance but fell 2-6 to Crew 2.

The other 6 matchups have resulted in one victory for Inter Miami II, two draws, and three defeats.

Scouting Report

Columbus Crew 2 will visit Chase Stadium still seeking its first points of the season after two consecutive losses.

This occasion also marks the return of former Inter Miami II head coach Federico Higuaín. The opposition's biggest threat comes from Chase Adams, who tallied 10 goals and four assists in 23 matches last season.

