Inter Miami CF II to Host Miami FC for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round
March 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II secured its spot in the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup following a thrilling 4-2 win against UPSL side Miami United FC in the First Round of the competition. The team will now host Miami FC at Chase Stadium on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup.
Tickets
Fans interested in securing tickets to watch Inter Miami CF II in action in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can sign up HERE to receive additional information.
Where to Watch
Streaming will be available for fans to stream at U.S. Soccer's YouTube home.
About the U.S. Open Cup
The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup marks a significant milestone for Inter Miami CF II, as it joins the nation's oldest soccer tournament, a competition that dates back to 1913 and provides lower-division teams the opportunity to battle their way to face Major League Soccer opposition in later rounds. The annual tournament is open to professional and amateur clubs from across the U.S., offering a rare and exciting platform where lower-division teams can challenge top-tier opponents. The 110th edition of the U.S. Open Cup introduces a new format, increasing the number of MLS first teams from 8 to 16 and integrating 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams.
