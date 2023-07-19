Tacoma begins road trip 2-0

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (46-46, 9-8) took down the Sacramento River Cats (40-51, 6-11) 6-4 at Sutter Health Park on Wednesday, their second win of the series. Didi Gregorius and Pedro Severino, who have a combined 1,447 MLB games between them, led the Rainiers to victory, scoring or driving in all Rainiers runs.

Gregorius put Tacoma on the board with an opening frame solo shot, his first homer with Tacoma this season (contract purchased by Seattle from Laguna of Mexican League on June 8, assigned to Tacoma). The Rainiers have 20 round-trippers in the first inning this season, tying them with the Salt Lake Bees for most in the PCL. Gregorius added a double in the fifth frame, giving him multiple knocks in back-to-back games.

Severino added a homer of his own in the fourth inning, scoring Mark Mathias (2B) to extend the Tacoma lead to 3-0. The catcher has two long balls with the Rainiers this year, both coming against Sacramento.

The River Cats trimmed the lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Joey Bart to score Marco Luciano (1B, first Triple-A hit). Heliot Ramos then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Isan Diaz (2B) and cut the Tacoma lead to 3-2.

Tacoma got the lead up to four runs in the sixth inning as Severino hit a 2-RBI double, his third and fourth RBI of the day, to score Mark Mathias (1B) and Cooper Hummel (BB). Sam Haggerty then hit a sacrifice fly to score Severino, who stole third base to set up the RBI opportunity for Haggerty, getting the score to 6-2.

Sacramento made things interesting in the eighth inning, plating two runs to get the score to 6-4 off of RBI from Tyler Fitzgerald and Isan Diaz.

Nolan Blackwood, who earned the win (3-3), came out of the bullpen and pitched two scoreless innings for the Rainiers (0 H, 0 BB, 1 K), continuing a stretch of strong outings for the reliever. In his last nine appearances dating to June 17, the righty has a 1.38 ERA (2 ER, 9 H, 4 BB, 11 K) and has lowered his season ERA by 1.55 during the stretch. Blackwood has pitched multiple innings in four of those nine games.

The Rainiers continue their weeklong series against the River Cats at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PT. LHP Kyle Hart gets the call for Tacoma, while RHP Sean Hjelle is scheduled to pitch for Sacramento.

