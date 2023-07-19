Chihuahuas Top Dodgers, 11-10, in 10 innings

The Oklahoma City Dodgers and El Paso Chihuahuas combined to score 14 runs in the ninth inning to send Wednesday night's game to extra innings as the Chihuahuas went on to defeat the Dodgers, 11-10, in 10 innings at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (11-6/61-29) led the game, 2-0, after seven innings. El Paso (5-12/37-55) scored two runs in the eighth inning to send the game into the ninth inning in a 2-2 tie. The Chihuahuas then scored seven runs in the ninth inning to take their first lead of the night, 9-2. The first six batters of the inning reached base and the Chihuahuas connected on five hits and drew four walks in the inning. The Dodgers responded with seven runs in the bottom of the inning for a 9-9 tie, including a three-run homer by Miguel Vargas. The first nine batters of the inning reached base for OKC before an out was recorded and the Dodgers finished the inning with one hit, six walks and two hit batters. The Chihuahuas scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning on a fielder's choice and RBI single. The Dodgers responded with a run via a RBI single by Hunter Feduccia in the bottom of the inning that loaded the bases, but El Paso pitcher Eric Hanhold retired the next two OKC batters to end the game.

Of Note:

-The loss snapped OKC's five-game winning streak as the Dodgers fell to 61-29 overall and to 11-6 during the second half of the PCL season, losing for just the fifth time in the last 16 games.

-In the wild ninth inning, the teams combined for 14 runs, 10 walks, six hits and two hit batters. A total of 24 batters came to the plate in the inning and four pitchers appeared.

-A total of 17 pitchers were used in the game as the teams combined for 25 walks and 23 strikeouts...The Dodgers held the Chihuahuas scoreless through seven innings before El Paso scored all 11 of its runs in the eighth through 10th innings.

-The seven runs scored by El Paso in the ninth inning marked the fifth time this season an opponent scored seven or more runs in an inning against the Dodgers and the most runs scored by an opponent in the ninth inning this season. The last time OKC allowed seven runs in an inning was in the fifth inning June 25 against Las Vegas in OKC. Wednesday was the second time this season El Paso scored seven runs in an inning against the Dodgers, also hitting the mark in the eighth inning May 4 in El Paso.

-The Dodgers also scored seven runs in the ninth inning, marking the third time this season they have scored seven or more runs in an inning. Wednesday was also the second time this season against El Paso the Dodgers had a seven-run inning as they also did in the fourth inning June 11 at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers last scored seven or more runs in an inning June 13 when OKC scored nine runs in the first inning against Salt Lake at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Oklahoma City fell to 5-4 in extra-inning games this season, as they played into the 10th inning for the second time in five games and played an extra-innings game for the fourth time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season...Wednesday was also the third extra-inning game against the Chihuahuas this season and OKC is now 1-2 in those games.

-Wednesday's game lasted 3 hours, 51 minutes and was the longest game of the season for Oklahoma City in terms of time.

-Miguel Vargas connected on a three-run homer in the ninth inning and scored two runs. In his five games with OKC since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vargas is 7-for-19 and has hit safely in four straight games with four RBI and six runs scored.

-Michael Busch went 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored as he reached base in a 15th consecutive game. During the streak, he is 18-for-62 with six homers, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Chihuahuas continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

