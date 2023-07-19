Round Rock Shuts Out Reno on Wednesday Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (12-5 | 56-35) collected an 8-0 win over the Reno Aces (8-9 | 52-40) on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond behind a flawless night from the pitching staff that saw two hits for the visitors.

Express reliever RHP Cole Winn (4-5, 7.10) earned the win after tossing 5.0 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit with one walk and six strikeouts. Aces starter RHP Peter Solomon (0-3, 11.57) went home with the loss after 3.2 innings that saw five hits and seven runs, five of which were earned. The righty walked five and struck out three.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock got on the board to lead 1-0 in the second inning after 1B Dustin Harris tripled in RF Elier Hernandez, who had drawn a walk in the previous plate appearance.

In the following inning, DH Bubba Thompson and CF J.P. Martinez each drew walks and were on base for SS Davis Wendzel's two-out home run that extended the E-Train lead to four.

The E-Train saw more two-out magic in the fourth after Thompson drew a walk, stole second base and scored on a single from Martinez. With the bases loaded, Aces 3B Phillip Evans committed his second error of the inning, which allowed Wendzel to reach base as two more runners scored to put the home team up 7-0.

To lead off the bottom of the seventh, Harris doubled and scored after back-to-back ground outs allowed him to advance and increase the lead to 8-0.

Express RHP Edwar Colina pitched a hitless ninth inning to lock in the 8-0 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

In the first start of the season for the E-Train, RHP Yerry Rodriguez tossed a season-high 3.0 innings and recorded five strikeouts against the Aces.

After holding the Aces scoreless, Reno was shut out for the third time this season while the Express notched their fourth shutout of the season. Most recently, Round Rock shut out Sugar Land 2-0 on July 4. Eight runs are the most the E-Train have scored in a shutout this season.

Round Rock's pitching staff managed to strike out every Reno batter at least once and compiled 12 total strikeouts in the win.

Express SS Jonathan Ornelas saw his 12-game hit streak come to an end after the infielder did not record a hit. He went 0-for-4 on the night and was one of two Round Rock batters without a hit in the win.

Next up: Round Rock will face Reno in game three at Dell Diamond on Thursday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Seth Nordlin (0-1, 6.78) is scheduled to start on Thursday against Aces LHP Blake Walston (6-5, 4.84).

