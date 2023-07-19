OKC Dodgers and Integris Health Continue "Home Run for Life" Series Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and INTEGRIS Health continue their impactful "Home Run For Life" series Friday as the organizations partner to recognize Oklahomans who have overcome significant medical events with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals.

To symbolize the end of their health challenges, honorees take a home run "lap" around the bases during a pregame ceremony. They also receive an OKC Dodgers jersey, a commemorative baseball bat and enjoy the baseball game from an entertainment suite.

After recognizing honorees in April, May and June, the season-long series continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday as Chad Breske of Choctaw, Okla., will be recognized on the field prior to first pitch of Friday night's game between the OKC Dodgers and El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

"Our 'Home Run For Life' ceremonies provide some of our most visible, emotional and inspiring moments during our baseball games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "Our partnership with INTEGRIS Health allows us to celebrate the perseverance and courage of some incredible Oklahomans while also showcasing some of the remarkable medical achievements happening throughout our community."

Breske worked as a lineman for an electric company. While on the job during a summer day in June 2021, Breske had an electrical accident. He would lose both of his arms, two ribs, an ear and part of his skull as a result of electrocution. He has worked hard with the staff at INTEGRIS Health Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation to increase his mobility and independence while continuing to move forward with positivity for his wife and three children.

To read the full story about Breske's journey, visit the OKC Dodgers' "Beyond the Bricks" website at medium.com/beyond-the-bricks.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the final INTEGRIS Health honoree of the 2023 season will be honored. Kendi Wampler, a dance studio owner from Duke, Okla., was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery, chemotherapy, reconstruction and radiation. Wampler knew she was at high-risk for the disease and diligently went through routine screenings. Her cancer was discovered after a mammogram and breast MRI.

An article about Wampler's journey will be posted on the "Beyond the Bricks" website prior to her recognition date, along with photos.

The OKC Dodgers are in the midst of a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, which continues through Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams play at 7:05 tonight, Thursday, Friday and Saturday before wrapping up with a 6:05 p.m. game Sunday.

Tomorrow, the Par-Tea Hour offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch. Additionally, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the sixth inning Thursday.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by INTEGRIS Health will follow Friday's game.

On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will receive a Tony Gonsolin bobblehead presented by Lime. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks presented by Niagara Cares are scheduled to follow the game.

Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of a special offer Saturday that includes all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $25 per person.

Following Sunday's 6:05 p.m. game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Single-game tickets for all remaining OKC Dodgers home games are available now at okcdodgers.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$37.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

