SUGAR LAND, TX - Current Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher Luke Berryhill will be releasing his debut single "Dance On It," on Friday, July 21. The single is available for pre-save across major audio platforms here.

The single is one of three Berryhill is set to release during the coming months. A native of Georgia, Berryhill's first foray into country music features a classic country sound. The 25-year-old grew up listening to his dad and uncle perform classic country, southern rock, and blues music and learned to sing and play guitar between games on his way to an All-American high school career.

"I started playing shows during the off-season," said Berryhill. After catching the ear of Nashville's Banner Music, Berryhill began traveling to Music City to hone his craft and co-write with other songwriters. "Now I'm taking the next step in my music journey by recording songs," he adds. "I'm so excited to release the very first one and hope country fans love it as much as I do."

Berryhill was selected in the 13th round of the 2019 draft by the Cincinnati Reds out of the University of South Carolina. He was acquired by the Astros in January of 2021 and put together a breakout campaign on the field, earning MiLB Organizational All-Star Honors while being recognized as the Astros' Minor League Player of the Year. With the Space Cowboys in 2023, Berryhill has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 RBI while scoring 35 runs.

