Rainiers Run Past River Cats On Tuesday

July 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers' Darren McCaughan in action

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Darren McCaughan in action(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (45-46, 8-8) avoided what could've been a season-high losing streak on Tuesday, snapping a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (40-50, 6-10). Multiple Rainiers continued historical pursuits in many different contexts during the road trip opener.

Tacoma leapt out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, on Jake Scheiner's Triple-A-leading 24th home run; Cade Marlowe (walk) and Didi Gregorius (single) were on base. The blast to left field was Tacoma's 72nd homer this season with runner(s) on, a number which also leads Triple-A. Scheiner continues to extend his new career-high (21 HR at Double-A Arkansas last season). Tacoma has homered 43 times over their last 22 games.

Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan, making his 74th career start with Tacoma, struck out the side in the first inning, to equal Gerry Thomas (354 K) of the 1962-64 Tacoma Giants for fifth in franchise history. McCaughan totaled eight strikeouts for the evening, and has accumulated 359 K with the Rainiers since 2018, now standing alone in fifth in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960). McCaughan's 74 starts stand one shy of sixth on the franchise list, behind 75 outings by Jim Hughes for the Tacoma Twins (1973-74, 1977).

Aside from Scheiner's homer, Sacramento starter Miguel Yajure flummoxed Tacoma to the tune of eight strikeouts in limited action (4.0 IP, 64 pitches). The three runs against Yajure were earned (2 H, 4 BB).

The Rainiers added on in the fifth, after Marlowe worked a one-out walk and stole two bases. Taylor Trammell rapped the big hit with two down, an RBI single lined to right field for a 4-0 lead. Marlowe stole four bases on the night, a career-first for him and his second game this season with 3+ SB. His 25 steals lead the club; his 42 stolen bases between Arkansas and Tacoma last season set his career-high. Marlowe became the first Rainier to steal four bases in a game in over 21 years: Jermaine Clark did it on 6/21/02 at Colorado Springs.

The first River Cats run came in the sixth, when Tyler Fitzgerald led off with his 11th homer, to left field. That interrupted a stretch of McCaughan retiring 10 of 11 batters, including nine in succession between the second and fifth innings. Over 6.1 IP and 91 pitches (60 strikes), McCaughan surrendered only four hits and walked one; the two runs against him were earned. A Will Wilson pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh accounted for Sacramento's other tally.

When Marlowe singled the other way to left in the ninth inning, it extended Tacoma's club-best hit streak this season to 17 games. The franchise record hit streak is shared at 26 apiece, by Rex Johnston of the 1965 Tacoma Giants and Chad Akers of the 1999 Rainiers. Marlowe has also reached base in 23 consecutive games, dating to June 16.

Scheiner (4 RBI) eventually drove in Marlowe in the ninth with a sac fly; Marlowe tagged up to second, before stealing his fourth base at third. He scored on Scheiner's deep fly ball to center, the final run of the evening. Scheiner's 82 RBI also lead Triple-A; his 71 runs scored are second-most at the level, but lead the Pacific Coast League.

A Tacoma bullpen trio of southpaw Blake Weiman, Stephen Kolek and Riley O'Brien (save) combined for 2.2 IP of scoreless relief to close it (2 H, 0 BB, 3 K). It was O'Brien's sixth career save, all coming this season with the Rainiers.

The second game of this weeklong series will begin with a 12:05 PT first pitch on Wednesday afternoon. Lefty Tommy Milone will start for Tacoma, pitching against Sacramento right-hander Mason Black.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.