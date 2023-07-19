El Paso Edges Oklahoma City, 11-10, in 10 Innings

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 11-10 in 10 innings Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game was tied 2-2 after eight innings before both teams scored seven runs in the ninth. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games on their current road trip.

El Paso left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 4-for-5 with his first Triple-A home run and three RBIs. The Chihuahuas sent 12 batters to the plate in their seven-run ninth inning. Kevin Plawecki and José Azocar both had two hits for the Chihuahuas. El Paso third baseman Tim Lopes reached base four times in his first game back from the Injured List, going 1-for-3 with three walks.

The Chihuahuas set a new team record by walking 14 batters. Oklahoma City had one hit in their seven-run top of the ninth. El Paso is now 3-3 in extra-inning games this year, while Oklahoma City is now 5-4 in extras. The teams combined to use 17 pitchers Wednesday.

Team Records: El Paso (5-12, 37-55), Oklahoma City (11-6, 61-29)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (2-6, 8.27) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

