Homers from Top and Bottom of Order Propel Space Cowboys to 8-2 Victory

July 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Two big frames and productive pitching helped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-55, 4-13) to an 8-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (12-5, 39-53) on Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

Albuquerque struck for a run in the first off RHP José Urquidy with a bunt single, a single that moved the runner from first to third and a sacrifice fly. A lofted double to left and a single plated another for the Isotopes in the second, moving Albuquerque up 2-0 after two frames. Urquidy pitched a scoreless third, striking out Willie MacIver to end his afternoon. The right-hander threw three innings for Sugar Land, giving up two runs on four hits with a walk and two strike outs.

The Space Cowboys brought the game level in the bottom of the third. Luke Berryhill, Alex McKenna and Quincy Hamilton all walked and Yordan Alvarez hit into a double play that put the first run on the board for the Space Cowboys. A single to the left side by Shay Whitcomb drove in McKenna, pulling the Space Cowboys even at 2-2.

RHP Kyle McGowin (W, 3-5) took over for Urquidy in the fourth and retired the first eight batters that he faced, hurling 4.1 total scoreless frames. Sugar Land took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth when Joe Perez and Marty Costes both singled, placing men on the edges for Berryhill, who ripped a double over the head of Cole Tucker in right to score one, moving the Space Cowboys ahead 3-2. A groundout by McKenna scored another run and Hamilton put the exclamation point on the frame with a two-run homer to right, his seventh of the season, pushing the Space Cowboys lead to 6-2.

After a scoring threat in the top of the eighth was squashed by LHP Parker Mushinski (H,3), McKenna connected for a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the inning, his third of the season, giving the Space Cowboys their final margin of 8-2.

With the series even at a game each, the Space Cowboys and Isotopes continue their six-game set on Thursday night. RHP Spenser Watkins (0-2, 8.38) is scheduled to start for Sugar Land while Albuquerque is slated to turn to RHP Phillips Valdez for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

