T-Bones Order Win with a Side of Extra Innings

WINNIPEG - Manitoba- The Kansas City T-Bones (5-1) played in their third doubleheader in seven days Saturday evening, but this time against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (5-3). After multiple innings of late game heroics, the T-Bones stole game one of the double header, 5-3, over Winnipeg.

The T-Bones have scored first in three out of five contests in the young season, but Winnipeg would strike first in game one. The T-Bones and Goldeyes offenses were dead silent until the bottom of the fourth inning when Winnipeg's James Harris broke the silence with a triple to center field that scored Reggie Abercrombie for the first run of the game. The Goldeyes were not finished yet when in the fourth inning a single from Kevin Lachance scored James Harris from third to increase the Goldeyes lead to 2-0.

The T-Bones offense then came alive, however, in the top of the fifth after a double from Darnell Sweeney scored Christian Correa from second to cut the Goldeyes lead down to 2-1. The T-Bones rally continued after a missile hit down the third baseline from Christian Correa scored Carlos Franco to tie the ballgame at 2-2 in the top of the sixth.

The Goldeyes did not take the bait, however, and would score in the bottom of the sixth on a clutch base hit from Josh Romanski to give Winnipeg a 3-2 lead late in the ball game. But just when the T-Bones looked to be defeated, a sacrifice fly from Casey Gillaspie led to a tag-up RBI to tie the ball game at three a piece in the top of the seventh.

However, seven innings was not enough for game one as the T-Bones scored a run off of a slap shot single from Mikey Reynolds to score Ramsey Romano, giving the T-Bones the 4-3 lead. The T-Bones were in need of insurance runs, and after a late game double from Darnell Sweeney, the T-Bones increased the lead to 5-3 in the top of the eighth.

The late game heroics proved to be enough as the T-Bones took game one, 5-3, in extra innings to improve to 5-1 overall. Kevin Lenik (2-0) gets the win for Kansas City while Joel Bender (0-1) for Winnipeg is credited the loss.

The night cap of the doubleheader between the T-Bones (5-1) and Goldeyes (5-3) started off much quicker than game one after a two-run moon shot from Willy Garcia gave Winnipeg a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

However, as soon as the game seemed to start moving faster, it slowed right back down as both teams went silent for the next three innings as the T-Bones went three up and three down in each inning except for the second inning.

The T-Bones would finally gain a heartbeat after a towering home run for Forrestt Allday would cut the Goldeyes lead down to 2-1 in the top of the fifth. Winnipeg would add on insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Adrian Marin increasing the Goldeyes lead to 3-1.

Because of the American Association league curfew of midnight, game number two was suspended after the sixth inning with Winnipeg holding onto a 3-1 lead and the final inning of play will be completed tomorrow afternoon before game three begins between Kansas City and Winnipeg.

In game three tomorrow, the T-Bones will throw RHP Dustin Hurlbutt (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and the Goldeyes will match that with LHP Kevin McGovern (1-0, 3.00 ERA). The game can be heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 12:40. T-Bones Live Pre-Game show will air at 12:15 pm on Facebook Live.

The T-Bones will be back home Monday for a single game against Fargo-Moorhead and then face off against the Milwaukee Milkmen for a three game home series in the middle of the week.

