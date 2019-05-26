Explorers Add Experienced Outfielder

St. Paul, MN - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that they have signed outfielder Kyle Wren to a 2019 American Association contract.

Wren comes to the Explorers with a plethora of experience including six seasons of minor league baseball among four different major league organizations. Wren played collegiately at Georgia Tech and played three seasons for the Yellow Jackets, hitting a combined .319 with 5 home runs, 82 RBI's, souring 163 runs and swiped 60 bags. After hitting .360 his junior season with 28 stolen bases and being named to the ACC All-Conference team, Wren was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Wren spent two seasons in the Braves organization bouncing between a trio of levels, making it as high as AA. In his second season with the Braves he stole a career high 46 bases. He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2014 off season.

With the Brewers, Wren split time between AA Biloxi and AAA Colorado Springs. In 2015 he hit .272 with 21 extra base hits, 59 runs scored and 36 stolen bases. 2016 was an even better season for Wren, in 77 games in AAA he hit .339, swiping 20 bags and scoring 54 runs. In 2017 Wren was released by the Brewers and would finish out the 2018 season in the Red Sox organization with the Pawtucket Red Sox.

This season He began with the Louisville Bats the AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds but was released after playing 19 games and hitting .220.

Wren played a total of six seasons in the minor leagues, with five of those having spent time in AAA. He held a combined batting average of .290, stealing 183 bases, scoring 367 runs, driving home 251 and collecting 151 extra base hits.

