Lincoln Claims Series Finale

May 26, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





LINCOLN, Neb. - Four and two-thirds scoreless innings from the Lincoln bullpen helped the Saltdogs salvage a series split with a 6-3 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Sunday night at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln (5-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second against Cleburne starter Jesus Sanchez (1-2), stringing together four consecutive hits. Cody Regis started the scoring with an RBI single, then John Sansone followed with a run-scoring double. Tyler Moore capped the scoring with an RBI single, though he was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double by K.C. Huth.

It took just one swing for Cleburne (6-5) to answer, as Chase Simpson sliced an opposite-field, three-run homer to left that tied the game at 3-3. It was Simpson's league-leading fifth home run of the year, and his league-leading 13th, 14th, and 15th RBI.

Sansone was back at it again for the Saltdogs in the bottom of the fourth, lofting a solo home run to left that put Lincoln in front 5-4. Regis provided the final blow in the sixth with a two-run shot.

Sanchez took the loss for Cleburne, allowing nine hits and six runs over six innings of work. Tyson Cronin settled for a no-decision as the Lincoln starter, working 4.1 innings while surrendering four hits and three runs.

Evan Korson (1-0) was excellent out of the Saltdogs bullpen, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing only two hits, both to Simpson. Austin Pettibone closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, securing his first save.

The Railroaders have a day off on Monday, then return to action as they welcome in the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for a three-game series at The Depot. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:06 PM.

