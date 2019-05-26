Lincoln Claims Series Finale
May 26, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release
LINCOLN, Neb. - Four and two-thirds scoreless innings from the Lincoln bullpen helped the Saltdogs salvage a series split with a 6-3 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Sunday night at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln (5-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second against Cleburne starter Jesus Sanchez (1-2), stringing together four consecutive hits. Cody Regis started the scoring with an RBI single, then John Sansone followed with a run-scoring double. Tyler Moore capped the scoring with an RBI single, though he was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double by K.C. Huth.
It took just one swing for Cleburne (6-5) to answer, as Chase Simpson sliced an opposite-field, three-run homer to left that tied the game at 3-3. It was Simpson's league-leading fifth home run of the year, and his league-leading 13th, 14th, and 15th RBI.
Sansone was back at it again for the Saltdogs in the bottom of the fourth, lofting a solo home run to left that put Lincoln in front 5-4. Regis provided the final blow in the sixth with a two-run shot.
Sanchez took the loss for Cleburne, allowing nine hits and six runs over six innings of work. Tyson Cronin settled for a no-decision as the Lincoln starter, working 4.1 innings while surrendering four hits and three runs.
Evan Korson (1-0) was excellent out of the Saltdogs bullpen, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing only two hits, both to Simpson. Austin Pettibone closed out the game with a scoreless ninth, securing his first save.
The Railroaders have a day off on Monday, then return to action as they welcome in the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for a three-game series at The Depot. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:06 PM.
For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 26, 2019
- Lincoln Claims Series Finale - Cleburne Railroaders
- 'Dogs Slug Their Way to Series Split - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Saints Ride out of Town on Broomstick, Sweep Explorers with 5-1 Win - St. Paul Saints
- T-Bones Bats Cool off in Cold Winnipeg Weather - Kansas City T-Bones
- Goldeyes Win Twice to Take Series - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- RailCats Claim Southpaw Thurston off Waivers from Chicago - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Dogs Offense Explodes to Cap Series Sweep of Milwaukee - Chicago Dogs
- Explorers Add Experienced Outfielder - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes Edged in Opener of Double Header, Nightcap Suspended - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- T-Bones Order Win with a Side of Extra Innings - Kansas City T-Bones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.