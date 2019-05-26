'Dogs Slug Their Way to Series Split

May 26, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, Nebraska - Cody Regis hit a two-run homer, John Sansone had a second consecutive three-hit night and the Saltdogs beat the Cleburne Railroaders 6-3 to split the home-opening four-game set at Haymarket Park on Sunday night.

After hitting 36 combined homers in the Can-Am League over the last two seasons, Regis hit his first as a 'Dog - a two-run homer that extended Lincoln's lead to three in the 6th inning.

John Sansone also hit his first homer as a 'Dog - a solo shot that broke a 3-3 tie in the 4th inning. Sansone had three hits for a second straight game - including an RBI double as part of a three-run 2nd inning that gave the 'Dogs an early lead.

Chase Simpson hit a three-run homer to tie the game with two outs in the 3rd, and all three runs were charged to rookie starter Tyson Cronin, who was making his first-ever start in pro baseball. The Washington native gave up three runs on four hits with one walk, four strikeouts and three hit-batters over 4.1 innings.

Evan Korson earned his first win as a Saltdog after spinning 3.2 scoreless innings to set up Austin Pettibone for his first save as a 'Dog with a 1-2-3 9th that included a pair of strikeouts.

Tyler Moore had an RBI single, Nick Schulz reached two times and Curt Smith also had a pair of hits. Randolph Oduber's team-high eight-game hitting streak came to an end, while Ivan Marin walked for a fifth time in the series and Ibarra drew a sixth walk in the series.

The 'Dogs are now back to .500 on the year and will continue a seven-game homestand with the first of a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Monday evening at 5:05 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 4:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.