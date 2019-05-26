Goldeyes Edged in Opener of Double Header, Nightcap Suspended

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost 5-3 in eight innings to the Kansas City T-Bones in the opener of a double header at Shaw Park on Saturday night, while the nightcap was suspended due to the American Association's curfew rule with the Goldeyes leading 3-1 after six innings.

Game two from Saturday's double header will resume in the top of the seventh inning (scheduled seven-inning game) at 1:05 p.m. Sunday's regularly scheduled game will follow, and is set for nine innings.

In Saturday's opener, the Goldeyes broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Reggie Abercrombie was hit by a pitch leading off and scored two batters later when James Harris tripled to centre. Kevin Lachance drove in Harris with a two-out, RBI single.

The T-Bones evened the score on a two-out, RBI double from Darnell Sweeney in the fifth and a two-out, RBI single from Christian Correa in the sixth.

Josh Romanski put Winnipeg back in front in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out, RBI single that scored Kevin Garcia.

Casey Gillaspie hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 3-3.

The T-Bones took their first lead of the game in the top of the eighth on RBI hits from Mikey Reynolds and Sweeney.

Kevin Lenik (2-0) earned the win in relief for the T-Bones in game one, while Joel Bender (0-1) took the loss for the Goldeyes. Carlos Diaz notched his second save of the year with a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Harrison Cooney started for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on one hit in four and two-thirds innings. Cooney walked five and struck out three.

Thomas Collier started for the T-Bones and also took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on three hits over five innings. Collier walked two and struck out three.

In game two of Saturday's twinbill, Lachance walked leading off the bottom of the first, stole second, and eventually scored when Willy Garcia lined a two-run home run to left.

Forrest Allday cut the lead in half with a solo homer to right in the top of the fifth.

The Goldeyes scratched out an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Adrian Marin lifted a sacrifice fly to centre. When the bottom of the sixth was completed, the umpires invoked the American Association's curfew rule which states a new inning cannot begin after 12:00 a.m.

Sunday's regularly scheduled game features Kevin McGovern (1-0, 3.00) for the Goldeyes and right-hander Dustin Hurlbutt (0-0, 0.00) for the T-Bones.

