Syracuse Mets Hosting Faith and Family Night on Friday, August 18th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are proud to announce the return of Darryl Strawberry to Syracuse. Darryl Strawberry will be part of the Faith and Family Night promotion, presented by Mission Syracuse. Faith and Family Night takes place on Friday, August 18th when the Syracuse Mets host the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A Cleveland Guardians).

Mr. Strawberry will throw out a first pitch, sign autographs (1 per person) for an hour, and provide postgame testimony and preach his message of faith, redemption, and love.

The night will feature pregame entertainment from the Mission Syracuse Band and Choir and finish with a postgame fireworks extravaganza after the brief message from Pastor Strawberry.

Strawberry played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues, including his first eight MLB seasons with the New York Mets. Strawberry helped lead the Mets to the 1986 World Series championship and won the 1996 and 1999 World Series titles with the New York Yankees. Strawberry was the 1983 National League Rookie of the Year and was an eight-time All-Star from 1984-1991.

"We have been trying for the past few years to get Darryl to come to Syracuse and finally it worked out with his busy schedule," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "To be able to bring a player of Darryl's caliber to see our fans and do what he does for our faith night is a blessing."

Following the fireworks there will be a short postgame concert for fans by the Mission Syracuse Band and Choir.

August 18th is a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket).

Tickets for Faith and Family Night as well as all 2023 Syracuse Mets home games are on sale. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2023 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

