Red Wings Announce Second Annual Intentional Walk

June 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their second annual Intentional Walk, presented by Wegmans, to benefit THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF ROCHESTER, THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF GENEVA, and BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF GREATER ROCHESTER. For an entire homestand, from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. a Red Wings full-time or part-time staff member, or members of the community will be walking/running on a treadmill at Innovative Field.

The Intentional Walk will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and end with the final out of the Red Wings home game on Sunday, July 9.

The Red Wings have set a goal of reaching 500 miles during the 6-day walk/run.

"At Rochester Community Baseball, Community is our middle name and we are always striving to be much more than just a baseball team," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. " We know that a lot of organizations in town are doing amazing things for the youth in our community, but they need our help. We felt this would be a great way to highlight the amazing work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester in serving our community while simultaneously raising much-needed funds for them and encouraging our fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. We are excited to log 500 miles (plus) for these great organizations from July 4th through the 9th. We can't thank Wegmans enough for partnering with us to make this possible. "

"At Wegmans, one of our core values is making a difference in our community. This partnership is an incredible opportunity to highlight how healthy habits - such as physical activity and healthy eating - can help the youth in our community to feel their best. The messages and inspiration that we and the Rochester Red Wings will share through the Intentional Walk represent a wonderful intersection of family, food, and fun that can serve as a springboard for emotional and physical health" says Wegmans Corporate Nutritionist, KIRBY BRANCIFORTE, RDN.

Fans can donate in one of the following ways:

-VENMO:

-ONLINE: If you don't have Venmo, you can donate online.

-OVER THE PHONE: Call us at (585) 454-1001 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. to donate.

-IN-PERSON: The Red Wings will also have a table set up at games during the Intentional Walk where fans can make donations via credit card, cash or Venmo.

"We are excited to partner with two Rochester community icons; the Rochester Red Wings and Wegmans as they highlight their commitment to promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle," says Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, DWAYNE MAHONEY. "This serves as inspiration for young people at the Boys & Girls Club and in communities of color that we represent. I cannot think of a better way to promote this initiative than partnering with the Rochester Red Wings and Wegmans."

"Our partnership with Wegmans has been transformative to dozens of our members who are learning in the workplace in ways that augment their education," said CARRIE BLEAKLEY, president of Geneva's Boys & Girls Club board. "Celebrating this work with the Red Wings this year in an honor."

"We are thrilled to have been selected as one of the charities of choice for The Rochester Red Wings Intentional Walk," Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester Chief Executive Officer LISA MATTOON said. "We are thankful for such a community-minded partner, and we are excited to receive this thoughtful donation that will help our organization continue to match the many Rochester-area youth who are awaiting a mentor. Our mission is changing children's lives for the better, forever, and the awareness the Rochester Red Wings will bring to our organization will certainly help more children ignite their potential and will hopefully encourage more adults to volunteer as a Big."

The Red Wings have also partnered with M/Body to offer some unique experiences at the ballpark.

SPIN CLASSES IN THE OUTFIELD: Thursday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

$30/person which includes a ticket to the 6:45 p.m. Red Wings game that night with a percentage of proceeds going to Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brother Big Sister of Rochester.

YOGA AT THE BALLPARK - Saturday, July 8 at 9:30 a.m.

We will team up with M/Body, Compass, and NYS Yoga Fest for a yoga class. $25/person with a percentage of proceeds going towards the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brother Big Sister of Rochester.

Fans can sign up for these at www.mbodyrochester.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.