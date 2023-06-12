Red Wings Homestand Highlights - 6/13-18

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (NYY), beginning Tuesday, June 13 at Innovative Field.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13 vs. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 6:45 p.m., GATES OPEN at 5:30 P.M.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-Level tickets are buy-one-get-one-free, courtesy of M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 vs. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 6:45 p.m., GATES OPEN at 5:30 P.M.

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión Program, presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers.

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Cocos Locos de Rochester-themed t-shirt, presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers.

TONY OLIVA APPEARANCE: Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Oliva returns to Rochester. The Minnesota Twins legend will sign autographs from 5:30 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., presented by Wealth Enhancement Group. The Cuban-native, and 1964 AL Rookie of the Year recipient, was a three-time AL Batting Champion and an eight-time All-Star during his career, while also hoisting the World Series Trophy twice ('87, '91) as a member of the Twins coaching staff.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

CORONA HARD SELTZER THEME NIGHT: Fans will have an opportunity to have their seat upgraded, courtesy of Corona Hard Seltzer.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15 vs. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 1:05 p.m., GATES OPEN at 12:00 P.M.

INNOVATIVE FIELD INAUGURAL SEASON MAGNET GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans will receive an Innovative Field Inaugural Season magnet, courtesy of Innovative Solutions.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and receive $5 free Diamond Dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and in the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, presented by Caktus AI.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday, donning the mustard yellow and hamburger brown threads. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers (Genny and Genny Light) at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from The Rhinochasers, presented by the Genesee Brewing Company.

AETNA SENIOR EXPO: Visit the senior-focused information tables in the Red Wings Hall of Fame.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 vs. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 6:45 p.m., GATES OPEN at 5:30 P.M.

MILO THE BAT DOG CELEBRATION: Come celebrate the life of Milo with us and share your Milo Memories on social media using #MiloMemories. Numerous tributes will take place throughout the game as a tribute to our Goodest Boy.

MILO THE BAT DOG POSTER GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a poster celebrating the life of Milo The Bat Dog, courtesy of Flower City Group.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy fireworks after the game, courtesy of the Flower City Group.

FAN GIVEAWAY:Stay cool with these fans given to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Airquip.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17 vs. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 6:45 p.m., GATES OPEN at 5:30 P.M.

RETRO HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 2,000 fans will receive a hat with the Red Wings logo from the late 80's-90's, courtesy of Segar & Sciortino.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy fireworks after the game, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18 vs. SCRANTON/WB RAILRIDERS (NYY) - 1:05 p.m., GATES OPEN at 12:00 P.M.

FATHER'S DAY CELEBRATION: Celebrate Father's Day in style with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet on the suite level! Lunch includes burgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers with honey mustard, mozzarella sticks, a veggie tray, pasta salad, macaroni salad, popcorn, chips, soda, and water. A cash bar will also be available. For this special Father's Day experience, call 454-1001 and ask for group sales.

BASEBALL GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Red Wings logo baseball, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

POST-GAME CATCH WITH DAD: Play catch with your dad after the game on the field, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

ROBIN L. FLANIGAN BOOK SIGNING: Robin L. Flanigan, author of "100 Things To Do In Rochester Before You Die" will be here to sign her book. Discover-and rediscover-Rochester with the book "100 Things To Do In Rochester Before You Die." Flanigan takes you on a whirlwind tour-from the obvious to the obscure-of this amazing city, with insider tips and suggested itineraries by subject and season.

