Bark in the Park, Bull Durham Night and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Homestand

June 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back for their sixth homestand of 2023 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, the Triple Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The exciting week includes Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday (June 13), Kids Eat Free Wednesday (June 14), Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka with Dollar Dog Night and 1913 Throwback Jerseys (June 15), Bull Durham Night presented by Sahlen's with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (June 16), Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (June 17), and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (June 18).

Tuesday, June 13th vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

- Tacos & Tallboys: Swing by the DBAP for $2 tacos and $5 select 16 ounce tallboy canned beers!

Wednesday, June 14th vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Thursday, June 15th vs Charlotte (6:35pm) - presented by Towne Properties

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka: Our paw-pular Bark in the Park nights presented by Tito's Vodka are back for 2023! Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm.

Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

1913 Throwback Night: The Bulls are throwing it back to pay homage to the 1913 Durham Bulls, with players and coaches wearing specialty jerseys modeled after that team's uniform. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the final game on June 22.

Friday, June 16th vs Charlotte (6:35pm) - presented by Sahlen's

Bull Durham Night presented by Sahlen's: 35 years after the Greatest Movie of All-Time was released, the Bulls will not be lollygagging as they pay tribute to Bull Durham.

Bull Durham Night Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing specialty Lollygaggers jerseys, which will be auctioned off from 6:00pm that day until noon on June 20, with net proceeds benefitting the Miracle League of the Triangle.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Saturday, June 17th vs Charlotte (6:35pm)- presented by EmergeOrtho

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Camp Out Night:Enjoy the most unique and memorable camp out experience in the Triangle! Camp Out Packages include a game ticket, pre-game parade, fireworks, a post-game snack, camp out patch and breakfast in the morning, all with the chance to camp on the DBAP outfield.

Sunday, June 18th vs Charlotte (5:05pm)

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Father's Day with Pre-Game Catch: Join us for a pre-game Father's Day catch on the field! Gates will open early at 3:30pm. Participants should bring their own ball and gloves (baseballs will be available for purchase) and must register ahead of time and fill out the waiver at this link: https://form.jotform.com/231585057624156

Following this six-game series, the Bulls will continue their 12-game homestand by starting a six-game set against the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets on Tuesday, June 20.

Tickets for all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.