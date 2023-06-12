Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: June 13-18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, June 13 with a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, that runs through Sunday, June 18 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the box office. Offers cannot be combined.

Military Appreciation Night: The Jumbo Shrimp are happy to provide free tickets to all active and retired veterans and former military member and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of game.

Military Jersey Auction: The Jumbo Shrimp will be taking the field in their Military Appreciation Day jerseys that are currently up for auction. CLICK HERE to bid on your favorite player's jersey!

Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of "Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays/" VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. Valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Ticket offers cannot be combined.

Good is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union, The Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with The Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Big Splash Day: PREPARE TO GET WET as the Jumbo Shrimp welcome summer camps and kids of all ages to the ballpark. There will be water features set up, spraying the seats early and often!

Sections 105 THROUGH 110 will be dry

Thursday, June 15, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. drafts) and $3 (24 oz. drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers.

Lets Put the FUN In Funeral: Ever want to know how many baseballs can fit in a coffin? Us Too!

Friday, June 16, 2023, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red on each Friday to support the military, and fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Friday Night Lites shine on the Jumbo Shrimp with $2-12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at both the Craft Cave near the Third Base gates and Brown Canopy in left field!

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Publix: Stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Sideburns, Sequins, and Fried Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwiches: Memphis is in town, so come celebrate the man, the myth, the legend Elvis Presley.

Saturday, June 17, 2023, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Red Caps Negro League Night w/ Sean Gibson Presented by Florida Blue and First Citizen's Bank: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Florida Blue for our salute to the Negro Leagues as we take the field as the Jax Red Caps. Fans will also learn about local and national Negro League baseball history throughout the evening. Sean Gibson, who is the great grandson of Negro Leagues legend and Hall of Famer Josh Gibson, who will be here for a meet and greet and to throw out a first pitch!

HBCU Night: Join us as we recognize and celebrate HBCU's at the ballpark!

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Florida Blue: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Red Caps Uniforms: As part of Jax Red Caps Night, the Jumbo Shrimp will again take the field as the Jax Red Caps!

Red Caps Bobblehead Presented by Florida Blue: In conjunction with the Negro Leagues Hall of Fame and Museum, as well as his family, we are thrilled to be giving away 2,000 Charles Harris, Red Caps Bobbleheads.

Sunday, June 18, 2023, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 1:00-1:20, and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

Sunday Pink Scampi Jerseys: It's Sunday Family FUNday and who doesn't want a giant, pink cartoon shrimp on their chest? The Jumbo Shrimp's Scampi jerseys will be available for auction throughout the season!

Father's Day Picnic: Enjoy a Father's Day Picnic and day of family fun at the ballpark! To purchase a ticket for the Father's Day picnic, CLICK HERE! Picnic must be purchased by 12 p.m. on Friday

LEGO® NINJAGO® MAKE-N-TAKE EVENT! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a special LEGO® NINJAGO® MAKE-N-TAKE EVENT! and be sure to stick around for a special showing of an episode of LEGO® NINJAGO®.

