Nevin Clubs Three Hits in Loss

The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Buffalo Bisons 12-1 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. Buffalo claims the series 4-2.

Matt Manning would be making his first rehab start for the Mud Hens, while the Bisons sent out Zach Thompson.

Manning would begin his first rehab start for the Hens by inducing a groundout by Rafael Lantigua. Fellow rehabber Danny Jansen would club a double, followed by a walk to Ernie Clement to give the Bisons a great scoring opportunity. Manning would strand both runners by inducing back-to-back flyouts from Davis Schneider and Spencer Horwitz.

The Mud Hens would get rolling right away with a leadoff single by Parker Meadows. Justyn-Henry Malloy would reach on a fielder's choice, as Meadows was erased for the first out. Tyler Nevin would tally a single and move Malloy up to second. Joe Rizzo would get plunked to load the bases for the Mud Hens. Andre Lipcius would promptly put the Mud Hens in front 1-0 with a RBI single. That would be all the Hens would get as Donny Sands would popout and Andrew Knapp would flyout to end the inning.

Manning would come back out to begin the second inning, getting Otto Lopez to lineout for the first out. Former Mud Hen Wynton Bernard would single and swipe second base to put himself in scoring position with one-out. L.J. Talley would draw a one-out walk to put two runners on for the Bisons. Bernard and Talley would pull off a successful double steal and Cam Eden struck out to put runners on second and third with two outs. That would be the end of the line for Manning, as he was close to his pitch limit for the outing. Chavez Fernander would enter to pitch for the Mud Hens, needing just two pitches to get Lantigua to groundout and escape the jam. Manning's final line would be 1.2 innings pitched, allowing two hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Thompson would retire the Mud Hens in order in the second inning. Grant Witherspoon would leadoff the inning with a flyout. Brendon Davis would follow with a lineout and Meadows would close the inning with a flyout.

Fernander would return to begin the third inning. Jansen would hit a leadoff single to get the Bisons rolling. Clement would popout, but three straight hits would put the Bisons in front. Schneider singled, Horwitz doubled and Lopez singled, and by that point it was 3-1 Bisons. Bernard would walk and Talley would follow with a single. The hit by Talley would chase Fernander from the game. Austin Bergner would be the next pitcher into the game for the Mud Hens. Bergner would hit Eden with a pitch which brought home a run. Lantigua would ground into a fielder's choice that brought home another run to put the Bisons up 5-1. Bergner would get Jansen to groundout to finally end the inning after the Bisons hit around. Fernander's final line would be 0.2 inning pitched, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk. Fernander would be charged with the loss, dropping his record to 1-1.

Nevin would hit a one-out single in the third inning after a Malloy flyout. Nevin would be stranded by Thompson after a Rizzo lineout and a Lipcius flyout.

Bergner would remain in the game for the fourth inning. Clement would leadoff the inning with a popout. Schneider would follow with his 13th home run of the season to put the Bisons up 6-1. Bergner would strikeout Horwitz for the second out. Lopez would draw a two-out walk but would be stranded after a flyout by Bernard.

Thompson would once again retire the Hens in order, with back-to-back strikeouts of Sands and Knapp and a flyout by Witherspoon.

Bergner would come back out to the mound for the fifth inning and retire the first two batters he faced. A flyout by Talley and a strikeout of Eden would put Bergner in a good spot. Lantigua would draw a two-out walk, but would be stranded after a Jansen strikeout to end the inning.

Thompson would return for the fifth inning, looking to line himself up for a win. Thompson would set the Hens down in order, striking out Davis and inducing back-to-back flyouts from Meadows and Malloy to end the inning and his outing. Thompson would pick up the win, improving to 3-4. Thompson tallied 5.0 innings pitched, allowing one run on four hits and three strikeouts.

Bergner would return yet again for the sixth inning. Bergner would get greeted with back-to-back doubles from Clement and Schneider to tack on another run for the Bisons at 7-1. Horwtiz would flyout for the first out of the inning. Lopez would single home Schneider to make the score 8-1 in favor of the Bisons. Bergner would get Bernard to groundout and Talley to popout to end the inning and his outing. Bergner would finish with 3.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs on four hits (one home run), two walks and three strikeouts.

Yosver Zulueta would be the first reliever to enter the game for the Bisons. Zulueta would be greeted with a leadoff single from Nevin to get the Mud Hens started in the inning. A Rizzo groundout and a Lipcius lineout would have a runner on second with two outs. Sands would hit a single to right, but Nevin would be thrown out at home by Bernard to end the inning.

Seth Elledge would be next to pitch for the Mud Hens in the seventh inning. Elledge would strikeout Eden and induce a flyout by Lantigua to get the first two outs. Jansen would double with two outs and then be lifted for a pinch runner to end his day. Jamie Ritchie would enter as the pinch runner and eventual catcher. Elledge would get Clement to groundout to end the inning and the threat.

Zulueta would return to begin the seventh inning for the Bisons. Zulueta would begin the inning by striking out Knapp. However, a walk to Witherspoon would chase Zulueta from the game. Hagen Danner would enter to finish out the inning for the Bisons. Danner would just throw one pitch and get Davis to ground into an inning-ending double play. Zulueta's final line would be 1.1 innings pitched, allowing two hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Elledge would return to the mound for the eighth inning. Schneider would slug his second home run and third extra base hit of the day with a leadoff solo home run to make it 9-1 for the Bisons. Horwitz would single, but get thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double for the first out. Lopez would lineout and Bernard would strikeout to end the inning and the outing for Elledge. Elledge would finish with 2.0 innings pitched, allowing one run on three hits (one home run) and two strikeouts.

Danner would return to the mound for the eighth inning for Buffalo. Danner would surrender a leadoff single to Meadows, but would bounce back by striking out Malloy, Nevin and Rizzo back-to-back-to-back to end the inning. Danner would finish with 1.2 innings pitched, allowing one hit and three strikeouts.

Aneurys Zabala would enter to pitch the ninth inning for the Mud Hens. Zabala would induce a flyout by Talley to get the first out. Eden would walk to put a runner on base. Lantigua would strikeout for the second out of the inning. Ritchie would single and Clement would walk on an overturned strike call to load the bases. Zabala would walk Schneider to bring home a run, putting the game at 10-1. Layne Henderson would then relieve Zabala. Henderson would walk Horwitz to bring home another run at 11-1. Then Lopez would hit a RBI single to put Buffalo up 12-1. Bernard would flyout to finally end the inning and strand the bases loaded. Zabala would finish with 0.2 inning pitched, allowing three runs on one hit and three walks and one strikeout. Henderson would pitch 0.1 inning allowing one hit and one walk.

Brandon Eisert would enter to finish the game for Buffalo. Eisert would get the first two outs via a Lipcius lineout and a Sands groundout. Knapp would try to get the Mud Hens to rally with a two-out double, but Eisert would strikeout Witherspoon to end the game at 12-1 for a Buffalo win.

NOTABLES:

Tyler Nevin: 3-4, K

Parker Meadows: 2-4

Andre Lipcius: 1-4, RBI

Andrew Knapp: 1-4, 2B

Matt Manning: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, K (MLB Rehab)

The Toledo Mud Hens will head to Lehigh Valley to begin a six-game series with the IronPigs on Tuesday, June 13th with first pitch coming at 7:05 pm ET at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA.

