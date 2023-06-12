Twins Top 30 Prospect, Blayne Enlow, Reliever Michael Boyle Promoted from Wind Surge to Saints

June 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - At one point or another, 10 of the Minnesota Twins Top 30 Baseball America prospects have donned a St. Paul Saints uniform. They are about to get number 11 as right-handed starter Blayne Enlow is joining the club from Double-A Wichita. He won't be coming alone as left-handed reliever Michael Boyle is also getting the promotion. Both will make their Triple-A debuts.

Enlow, 24, is the 24th ranked prospect in the Twins' system by Baseball America. He has been one of the better pitchers in the Texas League this season, owning a 3-1 record and a 3.17 ERA in 11 appearances, 10 of which were starts. He has walked 13 while striking out 65, with opponents hitting .236 against him.

The Sorrento, Louisiana native ranks among the top 10 in the Texas League in strikeouts (5th, 65), ERA (6th, 3.17), innings pitched (6th, 54.0) and WHIP (8th, 1.13). He has two games with 10 strikeouts, making him one of only two pitchers in the league to have multiple games with double-digit strikeouts.

The right-hander spent all of last season with Wichita, with the exception of one rehab start in Fort Myers as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. He went 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA, making 24 appearances with 10 starts.

Enlow was ranked as high as the eighth-best prospect in the Twins' organization in 2019 and 2020 by Baseball America after an 8-7 campaign in 2019 between Single-A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers, where he racked up 95 strikeouts, the most in a season in his career.

The Twins drafted Enlow with the first pick in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Saint Amant High School in Louisiana, while he was committed to Louisiana State University.

Boyle, 29, is off to a strong start this season, going 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA with the Wind Surge. He's allowed just eight earned runs in 27.1 innings, spanning 19 appearances. All eight of his earned runs have been allowed on five home runs. He's walked just nine while striking out 29 hitters, holding opponents to a .235 batting average. He has not allowed an earned run in his last six appearances, stretching over 7.1 innings. He's walked just one batter and stuck out eight in that time.

The Richmond, Virginia native signed with the Twins on July 1, 2022. He pitched in two games with Low-A Fort Myers and five games with Wichita, where he allowed nine runs in 5.0 innings with the Wind Surge.

Originally a 13th-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, Boyle spent the first five years of his career in the Dodgers' system. He reached as high as Double-A in 2018, his first season as a full-time reliever. He was named an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2016, striking out a career-high 109 batters in 135.0 innings.

Boyle played his college baseball at Radford, where he went 19-9 with a 3.63 ERA over three seasons, highlighted by a 10-3 junior season, where he had a 2.48 ERA.

Right-handed reliever Jose Bravo was transferred to the Wind Surge. He was 1-0 with a 10.50 ERA.

The Saints roster stands at the league maximum 27 players, with 15 pitchers and 12 position players, with three on the injured list and three Major League rehab assignments.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.