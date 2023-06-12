Lindgren Named IL Pitcher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Jeff Lindgren has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 5-11, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Lindgren is the first Jumbo Shrimp to take home a weekly honor in 2023.

Lindgren tossed a seven-inning complete game in a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Sounds in the opener of Wednesday's doubleheader. The right-hander yielded just one run on two hits with five strikeouts against one walk. With his effort, Lindgren is the first Jacksonville pitcher to throw a complete game since Daniel Castano did so in a rain-shortened affair on September 22, 2021 against Memphis, and the first with a complete game of more than 6.0 innings since Nick Neidert went the distance in the backend of an August 13, 2021 doubleheader against Charlotte.

A native of Champaign, Ill., the 26-year-old right-hander has gone 5-2 with a 4.86 ERA in 10 starts this season for Jacksonville, striking out 41 against 26 walks and 46 hits allowed in 50.0 innings. He made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins on April 3 against the Minnesota Twins, pitching 5.0 innings of relief.

Selected by the Marlins in the 24th-round round of the 2019 draft out of Illinois State, Lindgren twice earned weekly honors during the 2021 season while pitching for Double-A Pensacola.

