Syracuse Comeback Trips Gwinnett, 7-6

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets (34-35) scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning and edged the Gwinnett Stripers (37-31) 7-6 on Sunday in the finale of the three-game series at NBT Bank Stadium. The Stripers got back-to-back home runs from Rafael Ortega and Jonathan Morales in a three-run top of the eighth but could not hold on.

Scoring Recap: After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Stripers tied the game in the third on an RBI single by Morales. The Mets responded with three runs in the bottom of the third highlighted by a solo homer from former Gwinnett outfielder Gregor Blanco (6). A two-run double by Travis Demeritte cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth, but a solo homer by Dilson Herrera (14) extended the Syracuse lead to 5-3 in the fifth. In the eighth, Ortega (13) and Morales (2) greeted Mets reliever Ryley Gilliam with back-to-back solo homers to tie the game at 5-5. Later in the inning, an RBI single by Jack Lopez gave Gwinnett its first lead at 6-5. That lead didn't last, however, as Wes Parsons gave up a game-tying RBI double to Arismendy Alcantara and a game-winning RBI single to Rajai Davis for a 7-6 final.

Stripers Stats: Starter Bryse Wilson went 6.0 innings with five earned runs on eight hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts. Parsons (L, 1-1) was tagged for two runs on three hits over 2.0 innings. At the plate, Morales was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, Demeritte was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Ortega was 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI, and Lopez was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Mets Stats: Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Ervin Santana, making his first Syracuse start, pitched 5.0 innings with four hits, three earned runs, five walks, and five strikeouts. Paul Sewald (W, 3-1) and Daniel Zamora (S, 2) each tossed 1.0 scoreless inning in relief. Blanco, Herrera, Alcantara, and Luis Guillorme each had two hits and an RBI.

Postgame Notes: The Stripers finished the six-game road trip at 2-4. Wilson's seven strikeouts tied his season high. Gwinnett remains in second place in the International League South Division, 1.0 game ahead of third-place Charlotte.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 18): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Kolby Allard (5-3, 3.88 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (2-5, 8.01 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

