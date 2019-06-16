RailRiders Salvage Series Finale
June 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
DURHAM, NC. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Durham Bulls 7-3 on Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Erik Kratz homered twice as the RailRiders salvaged the series finale and finished their first six-game road trip through the International League South with three wins and three loses.
In the top of the second against opener Cole Sulser, Thairo Estrada singled and Tyler Wade worked an 11-pitch walk. With one out, Logan Morrison singled in Estrada for the RailRiders first lead of the series. Erik Kratz walked to load the bases and Billy Burns followed with a sacrifice fly. Aaron Judge, playing his third game with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an Allied Integrated Health Systems rehab assignment, singled to left-center to extend the RailRiders advantage to 3-0.
Jake Cronenworth lined a two-run homer to right in the third as Durham cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to one.
The RailRiders responded with a solo home run of their own in the top of the fourth. Kratz drilled a 2-2 pitch off the top of the right field wall and into the seats, extending the RailRiders lead to 4-2. It was his first home run during the catcher's second stint with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Durham threatened in the fifth, loading the bases to knock RailRiders starter Chance Adams out of the game. J.P. Feyereisen induced a flyout from Scranton native Joe McCarthy to end the inning and preserve the lead.
The Bulls put the tying run on against Feyereisen in the seventh, but Danny Coulombe took over and struck out McCarty on three pitches to end the inning.
Kratz's second home run of the game extended the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 7-2; a three-run drive to the right field seats with Wade and Ryan McBroom on. Kratz entered without a hit over four games and seven at bats with the RailRiders this year but went 3-for-3 with the two home runs, a single, a walk and four batted in on Sunday.
The Bulls tallied a run in the eighth of Coulombe but left the bases loaded for a third time as Joe Harvey struck out Jake Smolinski to squash the rally. Harvey retired the side in order in the ninth to close the door.
Feyereisen (5-0) worked two scoreless frames for the win, while Coulombe allowed a run over 1.1 innings for a hold. Harvey's four-out save was his fifth of the season. Sulser (3-3) took the loss after allowing the first three runs for the Bulls.
Judge went 1-for-4 with a run batted in while Stanton finished 0-for-four is what is likely his last game on this Allied Integrated Health Systems rehab assignment.
Adams pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Sunday's appearance snapped a string of five straight quality starts for Adams with the RailRiders, dating back to a six-inning start at Rochester on April 24.
Wade added a pair of singles for the RailRiders only other multi-hit game in the win.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is off on Monday and will open a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday. While Stanton is slated to be activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday, signs point towards Judge remaining with the RailRiders as the homestand begins.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (39-28) 7, Durham Bulls (42-27) 3
June 16, 2019
Scranton/WB 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 7 9 1
Durham 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 9 2
Judge, RF 4 0 1 1 0 2 0 .083
Amburgey, LF 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286
Stanton, DH 4 0 0 0 0 2 2 .091
a-Valera, PH-DH 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .404
Ford, 3B 5 0 0 0 0 3 0 .323
Estrada, 2B 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 .237
Wade, SS 3 2 2 0 1 0 1 .263
McBroom, LF-RF 3 1 0 0 0 2 4 .307
Morrison, 1B 4 1 1 1 0 1 3 .245
Kratz, C 3 2 3 4 1 0 0 .300
Burns, B, CF 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Adams, C, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Feyereisen, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coulombe, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Harvey, J, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 7 9 7 2 11 13 .275
a-Hit into a double play for Stanton in the 9th.
BATTING
HR: Kratz 2 (2, 4th inning off Pinto, R, 0 on, 1 out, 8th inning off Sadler, 2 on, 2 out).
TB: Amburgey; Estrada; Kratz 9; Morrison; Wade 2; Judge.
RBI: Burns, B (16); Kratz 4 (4); Morrison (22); Judge (1).
2-out RBI: Kratz 3; Judge.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Stanton; McBroom; Burns, B.
SF: Burns, B.
Team RISP: 3-for-9.
Team LOB: 5.
BASERUNNING
SB: Wade (6, 2nd base off Pinto, R/James).
PO: McBroom (1st base by James).
FIELDING
E: Wade (5, fielding).
Cronenworth, 2B 5 1 2 2 0 0 1 .358
Wong, SS 4 0 2 0 1 1 0 .352
Lowe, N, 1B 4 0 1 1 1 1 2 .274
Smolinski, CF 5 0 1 0 0 1 5 .257
Perez, M, DH 2 0 1 0 3 1 0 .320
McCarthy, RF 5 0 0 0 0 3 9 .179
Kelly, LF 5 0 0 0 0 4 1 .184
Bonifácio, E, 3B 4 2 2 0 0 2 0 .291
James, C 3 0 0 0 1 2 2 .183
Sulser, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pinto, R, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sadler, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Slegers, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 37 3 9 3 6 15 20 .278
BATTING
2B: Lowe, N (16, Adams, C); Perez, M (1, Adams, C); Wong (18, Feyereisen); Bonifácio, E 2 (9, Adams, C, Coulombe).
HR: Cronenworth (8, 3rd inning off Adams, C, 1 on, 1 out).
TB: Bonifácio, E 4; Cronenworth 5; Lowe, N 2; Perez, M 2; Smolinski; Wong 3.
RBI: Cronenworth 2 (35); Lowe, N (32).
2-out RBI: Lowe, N.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Kelly; Smolinski 3; McCarthy 5.
Team RISP: 2-for-13.
Team LOB: 13.
FIELDING
E: Wong (5, fielding); Bonifácio, E (2, throw).
Pickoffs: James (McBroom at 1st base).
DP: (Lowe, N).
Adams, C 4.2 6 2 2 2 7 1 3.40
Feyereisen (W, 5-0) 2.0 1 0 0 2 2 0 2.48
Coulombe (H, 3) 1.0 2 1 1 2 3 0 3.31
Harvey, J (S, 5) 1.1 0 0 0 0 3 0 2.25
Totals 9.0 9 3 3 6 15 1 4.48
Sulser (L, 3-3) 1.1 2 3 3 1 2 0 5.33
Pinto, R 4.1 5 1 1 1 5 1 2.82
Sadler 2.1 1 3 0 0 4 1 2.08
Slegers 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6.84
Totals 9.0 9 7 4 2 11 2 4.49
WP: Sulser.
HBP: McBroom (by Pinto, R).
Pitches-strikes: Adams, C 92-60; Feyereisen 41-25; Coulombe 37-21; Harvey, J 19-14; Sulser 33-20; Pinto, R 69-42; Sadler 37-31; Slegers 8-5.
Groundouts-flyouts: Adams, C 4-4; Feyereisen 0-2; Coulombe 0-0; Harvey, J 0-1; Sulser 0-1; Pinto, R 4-2; Sadler 4-0; Slegers 1-0.
Batters faced: Adams, C 23; Feyereisen 9; Coulombe 7; Harvey, J 4; Sulser 7; Pinto, R 19; Sadler 10; Slegers 3.
Inherited runners-scored: Feyereisen 3-0; Coulombe 2-0; Harvey, J 3-0; Pinto, R 2-2; Sadler 2-0.
Umpires: HP: Blake Carnahan. 1B: Rich Grassa. 2B: Ryan Additon. 3B: Adam Beck.
Weather: 88 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind: 12 mph, R To L.
First pitch: 5:05 PM.
T: 3:25.
Att: 11,769.
Venue: Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
June 16, 2019:
