PawSox Split Doubleheader with Indians

June 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Pawtucket Red Sox (30-38) won their second-straight series after splitting their doubleheader with the Indianapolis Indians (36-31) Sunday afternoon at Victory Field, falling in game one 5-3 and then taking game two 8-0 to end the road trip with a 4-2 record.

For the second-straight game, Indianapolis scored in the first inning. After a lead-off double by Cole Tucker, Jake Elmore ripped a run-scoring single to put the Indians up 1-0.

Pawtucket tied the game in the third on Chad De La Guerra's RBI single. De La Guerra now has 15 RBI's over his last 15 games.

The Indians added singular runs in the third and fourth innings to regain the lead. They added a pair in the fifth, one coming on Logan Hill's first Triple-A home run.

Rusney Castillo hit a two-run home run over the left-field wall in the sixth inning to bring the PawSox to within a pair. On the road trip, Castillo was 15-for-23 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, and 7 RBI's. He had a hit in all six games on the trip, recording multi-hit efforts in five of the six contests.

Right-hander Steven Wright, continuing his minor-league assignment as he nears a possible activation, got the start in game one and pitched the first two innings. Wright gave up two hits and a run that was earned. He walked two and struck out a batter while throwing 28 pitches (15 of which were strikes).

Tyler Thornburg made his third appearance of his rehab assignment in game one. Thornburg followed Wright and recorded only two outs in the third inning. He gave up a hit, an earned run and two walks, and he struck out one.

Southpaw Daniel McGrath made his Triple-A debut for Pawtucket in game one. The 24-year-old was scheduled to start last night before the game was rained out. McGrath went 3.1 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits.

In game two, Teddy Stankiewicz tossed a complete-game shutout, picking up his second win in his last three starts. Stankiewicz allowed only 6 hits and a walk over his seven innings. The right-hander set a new season-high in strikeouts with 7.

The PawSox grabbed an early lead in the second inning thanks to Jantzen Witte's sacrifice fly.

Josh Ockimey added some insurance in the sixth in a two-run shot over the right-field wall.

Pawtucket broke it open in the seventh, scoring five times to make it 8-0.

After his option from Boston, Sam Travis played in both games of the doubleheader and reached base in both, extending his on-base streak at the Triple-A level to 27 games, which is tied for the second-longest streak in the International League this season.

The PawSox will enjoy an off-day tomorrow before opening up an eight-game homestand on Tuesday, starting with a three-game series against the Durham Bulls at 7:05 p.m.

Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

On June 18 (Tuesday), the PawSox will again change their name to Los Osos Polares de Pawtucket in the second year as part of MiLB's program that engages local Hispanic communities. On June 20 (Thursday), the PawSox will play for a second straight year as the Pawtucket Hot Wieners. On June 21 (Friday), fans can receive Jason Varitek replica jerseys. In addition, Roger Clemens will be inducted into the PawSox Hall of Fame. On June 22 (Saturday), fans will be treated to Post-Game Fireworks set to a Beatles theme. Before that game, PawSox manager Billy McMillon and former team general manager Lou Schwechheimer will be inducted into the International League Hall of Fame in special pre-game ceremonies. June 23 (Sunday) is a Sunday Funday with a pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

